[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Ha Do-yeong vs. Jeon Jae-jun" 'The Glory' Oh Ji-yool Is Torn Between Two Fathers

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Oh Ji-yool struggled to choose between the two fathers of 'The Glory'.On March 28, Oh Ji-yool's interview with one fashion magazine was posted on their YouTube channel.Oh Ji-yool played 'Ha Ye-sol', the daughter of the villain 'Park Yeon-jin' (actress Im Ji Yeon), who would die for her child but is ruthlessly cruel to everyone else, especially the main character 'Moon Dong-eun' (actress Song Hye Kyo) whom she had severely bullied in high school in Netflix's 'The Glory'.The love triangle involving 'Park Yeon-jin', her husband 'Ha Do-yeong' (actor Jung Sung-il), and 'Jeon Jae-jun' (actor Park Sung Hoon), with whom she is having an affair, has made the story more interesting.Slowly revealing that the biological father of 'Ha Ye-sol' is 'Jeon Jae-jun', not 'Ha Do-yeong', conflicts over who should have custody of 'Ha Ye-sol' intensifies as the story nears its conclusion.Oh Ji-yool is gaining popularity after her performance as 'Ha Ye-sol', entangled in the grownups' wreckage of terror, with such unadulterated emotions.When 'Ha Ye-sol' cried, the audience wept along with her. However, the young actress claims that her weakness is crying."As an actress, I'll be honest and admit that crying is hard. Tears just won't come out. I don't know why because at home, I cry a lot.", she honestly spoke out.Oh Ji-yool said that while filming 'The Glory', every moment was "remarkable". Then she began to spill out the onsite events and memories.Her first scene in the series is where 'Ha Ye-sol' meets 'Moon Dong-eun' for the first time, who has meticulously crafted her profession to become a homeroom teacher of her bully's daughter.'Ha Ye-sol' is hanging upside down from a high bar in the school playground at that moment.Mentioning this scene, she said that she had really tried."At first, I was so scared that I would fall and flop. But, I soon got the hang of it. And once I got better it was enjoyable!", Oh Ji-yool's face lit up as she spoke."So I kept doing it every day, and then... ", she came closer to the camera, whispering, "This is a secret, you guys should keep it to yourselves. Only a bit, but I got abs!"Squinting to express how small her abs are, Oh Ji-yool made a cute giggle.When she was asked to choose a better father between 'Ha Do-yeong' and 'Jeon Jae-jun' in 'The Glory', Oh Ji-yool frowned in agony but soon began to truly consider."There was a scene where the father lifted me and spun me round and round, saying, 'My vitamin, my medicine!' It was so fun when he did it. And he was very kind to me.", the actress praised Jung Sung-il, referring to him as 'father'."However, uncle 'Jeon Jae-jun' did such realistic acting. And he was really sweet to me, too."After some contemplation, 'Oh Ji-yool' left it up to the viewers, stating, "I can't decide. What do you guys think?""No.", Oh Ji-yool answered right away when asked if there were any character from 'The Glory' she would like to play other than 'Ha Ye-sol'."I don't know how the story goes exactly but it is about revenge, isn't it? 'Moon Dong-eun' the teacher did some scary things. Acting that kind of character would be terrifying!", with eyes wide open, the actress expressed her fear.She may not be grown enough to watch the X-rated 'The Glory', but her response showed her budding personality."I just can't hurt people!"(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)