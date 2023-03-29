뉴스
[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Shares He Got Into Huge Trouble After Exposing Daehan Has a Girlfriend on TV
Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.29 11:33 View Count
Actor Song Il Kook admitted that the exposure of his son Daehan's love life on television cost him a lot of trouble.

On March 28 episode of SBS' television show 'Four Men', Song Il Kook made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, the host Lee Sang-min asked Song Il Kook how the Song triplets were doing. 

Song Il Kook answered, "They're doing great. They're in the fifth grade of elementary school now, and their foot size is as big as 270mm.", then added that he is worried about the cost of food because they all eat so much, "Each of them finishes off a large-sized pizza. So, my wife and I never even considered buying them Korean beef, because we knew it would be too expensive." 

He continued, "Recently though, my wife took the kids to a barbecue restaurant, and she ordered a small amount of Korean beef on the side. When Daehan had it, he commented, 'Mom, what kind of meat is this? It's amazing!' My wife realized what she had done, and was like, 'Oh, oh. It's just some tasty meat, that's all.', speaking vaguely.", then laughed. 
Four Men
Four Men
As the hosts and guests went on about their children's dating lives, Song Il Kook suddenly looked at the camera and asked Daehan for his permission, "Daehan, what I'm about to say is something that everybody already knows, so I'm going to talk about it, okay?" 

Then, Song Il Kook said, "The last time I was on a show, I spoke about Daehan's love life, and that got me into huge trouble. I mentioned Daehan having a girlfriend on the show, since I thought all his friends at school knew about it. But it turned out he was in fact in a secret relationship with her!" 

He laughingly carried on, "Basically, I was the bad guy who leaked that information to the entire world. The whole school was apparently like, 'What?!' after my show was aired. I honestly thought everyone knew... I guess I hadn't really thought it through at the time." 
Four Men
In spite of the fact that Song Il Kook felt sorry about his past inconsiderate action, he still could not go without complaining about Daehan. 

Song Il Kook loudly complained, "Whenever I ask him to take photos with me, he would make faces as if he doesn't want to take photos together. But when he takes pictures with his girlfriend, he makes this happiest smile that I've never seen in my life!"
Four Men
'The Song triplets' Daehan, Minguk and Manse shot to fame after featuring in KBS' reality show 'The Return of Superman' from 2014 until 2016.

(Credit= SBS Four Men, 'songilkook' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
