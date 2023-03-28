[SBS Star] "I'll Lose the Belly for a Romance" Choi Min-sik Is Placing His Chips on Melodrama After 'Big Bet'

이미지 확대하기

'Big Bet' actor Choi Min-sik revealed his unrelenting passion for acting.On March 28, a news source published an interview with actor Choi Min-sik as the Disney+ series, 'Big Bet' in which he played the lead role, wrapped up.'Big Bet' revolves around a Korean casino kingpin in the Philippines, 'Cha Mu-sik', played by Choi Min-sik. He acted the life story of 'Cha Mu-sik' from his 30s till his sudden death.It was in 25 years that the blockbuster film actor participated in a series."'Cha Mu-sik' is just an ordinary guy. There is no such thing as pure evil or kindness in this world, as you know. Humans are complex beings, with both good and bad sides. I liked the script because 'Cha Mu-sik' wasn't a typical villain; the fact that the story began in his childhood was a nice touch, I think. I wished to give a sense of sadness rather than darkness.", explained Choi Min-sik.Choi Min-sik has been one of the most adored Korean actors for more than 30 years, starring in countless iconic films including 'Old Boy', 'I Saw the Devil', 'Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time', 'New World', and the list goes on.The actor's name in numerous closing credits alongside his characters' names speaks how far and wide he can go in the name of acting.For he has been displaying so many characteristics and personalities, his characters are given the reality in a way no one else could do, regardless of the character's absurdity.The master of method acting, Choi Min-sik, has once again demonstrated the immersion with his devotion to 'Big Bet'.Throughout some busy days of filming on location in the Philippines, he had to go through an intensive schedule of filming 14 sequences a day.Some of the lines in the series were in English, regarding the backdrop of the series, and the 62-year-old actor desperately remembered all the English lines.And he let the body naturally―with his belly considerably protruding―to describe a regular old man.Regarding this effort, the actor stated, "That was intended. After a lot of talking, the director and I both agreed that the belly has to be real."Now at 35 years of career, the actor seems to be branching out into unfamiliar genres other than his usual action movies, as seen in the film 'In Our Prime' where he acted as a brilliant North Korean refugee mathematician.The 'Old Boy' actor, after portraying some of the cruelest characters in Korean cinema, now says he is tired of violence."We are losing the ability to discriminate between right and wrong in this confusing and doubtful world. The world itself wears you out. So personally, I want to play a role in which I can care, embrace, and love someone.", Choi Min-sik shared his wishes for his next journey."I jokingly requested actress Lee Hae Young and Kim Jooryeong to do a romance movie with me. 'I will lose my belly. Let's do it together.', I said."He wrapped up the interview, stressing his wish in a cute way."Actor Choi Min-sik can do it. In 62, Choi Min-sik can pull off romance. Please let those words out, haha."(Credit= 'Disney Plus Korea' YouTube, CJ ENM, Showbox)(SBS Star)