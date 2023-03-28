[SBS Star] "She's Such a Perfect Person" HAHA Explains Why He Cannot Respect & Love Byul Enough

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Singer HAHA revealed why he has such great respect and love for his wife singer Byul.On March 28, HAHA sat down for a press interview to discuss his family's first reality show titled 'Haha Bus'.'Haha Bus' will depict the joys and troubles of the five members of HAHA's family traveling with each other; it is their first-ever show together.During the interview, HAHA told why he accepted to be in a show with all members of his family, "Lots of celebrity families have been part of reality shows, but I actually never thought that I would become one of them, because it was simply a big no for me to be in a show with my family."He then shared what made him change his mind, "Last year, our youngest child Song-yi was diagnosed with a rare condition called Guillain-Barre syndrome. That was when I realized how much my family means to me. I realized that I had put making a living before them, and I wanted to change that."He continued, "It's certainly important for me to work hard for my family, but it's more important to be by their side. So, I've been trying to spend every weekend with my family, going on trips and stuff. I want to make as many memories as I can with them."Just as when he was thinking this way, HAHA shared 'Haha Bus' producer approached him, asking if he would be interested in filming a family reality show.HAHA said, "I was like, 'Okay!' right away. I thought it was a great opportunity for us. We had our first shoot not too long ago, and it still feels super cool that I'm filming something with my family. It even makes me kind of nervous."Then, the singer stated there is something he realized while on a 'Haha Bus' trip, "I came to find Byul much more attractive. My wife's charisma was more evident when we traveled together. She honestly seemed so much more attractive!"He excitedly, but also shyly went on, "Everything she did was right, and so was her way of life. She never does anything unreasonable. After my first shooting, I couldn't help but respect her even more. I want to be someone like her, who is capable of leading a good life."'Haha Bus' is scheduled to be premiered on April 4.(Credit= 'sweetstar0001' 'quanhaha79' Instagram)(SBS Star)