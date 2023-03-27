뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIMIN Sneaks Into the Fan Chat: Leaves Moved by Fans' Love
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS snuck in among the K-pop fans, then touched by their loving words.

On March 26, a YouTube channel uploaded a video where JIMIN and K-pop fans play an odd-one-out game. To spice up the game, they were only allowed to communicate via text messages.

The requirement for the players was that they are K-pop fans residing in Korea. Since the majority of K-pop concerts and events take place in the capital city Seoul, there were always complaints from fans who live in remote areas. The contestants knew one of them is a Seoul resident in disguise, but did not know that he or she was a BTS member.

JIMIN, who claims himself as a devoted subscriber of this particular YouTube channel, said that he came prepared with a variety of answers.

He boasted, "I made a 16-year-old's identity who became a BTS fan after crushing on JIN's beauty but is now on a break from the group since JIN has enlisted."

However, he constantly gave out wrong answers in the group chat, making it easy for the other players to quickly figure out that he is pretending.

As he sends, "I used to dig BTS JIN. But now that he is in the military, I'm taking a break from BTS.", other contestants' suspicions have reached a climax.

"All because he is enlisted?", "That doesn't make any sense.", "Are you sure? ARMYs (BTS' fans) will watch this.", words flew by JIMIN at the speed of light.
Yet, it appears JIMIN still enjoyed the game despite the premature reveal.

In the constant chatting with the players, JIMIN could not stop giggling.

"What does being a K-pop fan mean to you?", was the final question they were asked.

The fans began expressing their pure affection for their stars and some of them were BTS fans.

One fan wrote, "They gave me the strength to stand and sustain through hard times. I don't mind the distance since I have to return the love they gave me."

Witnessing these heartfelt words made the K-pop star freeze for a second, then break into tears.

JIMIN later confessed to the production crew, "I didn't feel like joking at that moment. Their stories made me emotional. I mean, these are the people protecting and loving BTS. They made me want to reciprocate their love.", revealing affection to the fans.

After the players selected the odd one―JIMIN, obviously― he revealed himself in front of the contestants. They jumped out in shock as JIMIN emerged through the curtain.
(Credit= 'Pixid' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
