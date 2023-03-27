뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Myung-soo Shares He Has Seen Nobody More Good-Looking than BTS V
Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.27 17:24 View Count
[SBS Star] Park Myung-soo Shares He Has Seen Nobody More Good-Looking than BTS V
Entertainer Park Myung-soo shared V of K-pop boy group BTS is the most handsome person he has ever seen in his entire life. 

On March 26 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Radio Show', the host Park Myung-soo complimented V's stunning facial features. 

On this day, Park Myung-soo spent time reading messages from his listeners. 

One listener told Park Myung-soo, "My 11-year-old daughter ran for class president. Apparently, only one boy in the class voted for her." 

The listener continued, "Following that day, she started finding the boy to be good-looking. She told me that she thinks he is better-looking than V of BTS." 
V
V
Immediately after reading the message out loud, Park Myung-soo revealed his thought―a very honest one. 

He commented in a firm manner, "I think your daughter needs to wear glasses. I've honestly never seen anyone more good-looking than V.", then laughed. 

Ending his comment, he said, "Anyway, the daughter of my manager was recently elected as class vice president. Even becoming class vice president something big, you know. I told her that she did a great job." 
V
Debuted as part of BTS in June 2013, V is known to be the 'visual' of the group alongside JIN and JUNGKOOK. 

After his debut, he was often referred to as one of the most handsome male K-pop stars; not only by the public, but also by his fellow K-pop stars. 

(Credit= 'gpark_radio' 'thv' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
