[SBS Star] Sohn Jina Speaks of Her Grace and Grief on Losing Her Parents While Shooting 'The Glory'

'The Glory' star Sohn Jina revealed the personal tragedy she had been through while acting as 'Hong Young-ae' in Netflix's hit series.On March 27, actress Sohn Jina had an interview with a news outlet and spoke her mind about her character 'Hong Young-ae'. She is the mother of the antagonist 'Park Yeon-jin' (acted by Im Ji Yeon), a guilt-free bully for her life.'Hong Young-ae' actively hides her daughter's evil deeds using money and influence but eventually, the character proves that nothing matters to her more than herself.After expressing her gratitude for being a part of the series and to the entire crew for their utmost efforts, Sohn Jina revealed her recent loss."'The Glory' is the work that I will never forget.", said the actress, "My mother passed away just as we started filming for the series. And now I have lost both of my parents, as my father has gone shortly after they released part 1."The 28-year veteran actress has gone by the name 'Yoon Da-kyung' throughout her career. However, starting in 2022, she started using her birth name, Sohn Jina."I am thankful that I decided to use the name my parents gave me as filming 'The Glory' and that I was able to show dad me acting as Sohn Jina before he passed away.", she expressed her gratitude.Sohn Jina captivated the audience with her charisma and on-screen presence.In one scene, 'Park Yeon-jin' shows fear to her mom, worrying whether her past wrongdoings would be revealed. Then 'Hong Young-ae' scolds her daughter with a famous line, "Everyone makes mistakes, But you keep this in mind. The answer is always in front of you, never in the back."Reflecting on this scene, Sohn Jina described her character as someone who is extremely afraid to leave any spot in her seemingly stainless life."Why would she not want to look behind? I wondered; and began focusing on her fear. Another thing I worked on was to express 'Hong Young-ae' as a character with a wide range of emotions, from raging madness to a stone-cold heart.", Sohn Jina explained.The actress admitted that portraying a cruel, egotistical character has affected her in real life."Acting 'Hong Young-ae' in 'The Glory' made my entire body ache. She taught me that hating and hurting someone to that extent will put you in the same amount of agony. I learned the value of love and dignity of life, and I will always cherish that."Sohn Jina ended the interview with a grateful note to the fans, "With all my heart, I send my thanks to the fans all over the world. I'm delighted that the work we all produced together is getting so much love. I will continue this life with modesty and composure, as myself as well as an actress, keeping in mind where I started."(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'jina_sohn710710' Instagram)(SBS Star)