[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Says, "Jae Seok Resembles 'The Glory' 'Ha Do-yeong' Too Much! I Can't Focus!"

Singer Kim Jong-kook complained to entertainer Yu Jae Seok about him not being able to focus on Netflix's popular series 'The Glory' because Yu Jae Seok looks too much like 'Ha Do-yeong'.On March 26 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Kim Jong-kook made a hilarious complaint to Yu Jae Seok.During the opening, Kim Jong-kook had a say to Yu Jae Seok; he geared up and said to him, "I can't concentrate on watching 'The Glory' because of you, Jae Seok! You look too much like 'Ha Do-yeong'. I honestly can't focus on the story."He carried on complaining, "There was a scene where 'Ha Do-yeong' wore a hard hat, and he looked just like you, Jae Seok! It was just unbelievable."In response to his unexpected complaint, Yu Jae Seok commented, "But why are you complaining to me?"As the two were squabbling, Song Ji-hyo closely studied Yu Jae Seok's face and erupted in laughter while telling everyone, "Oh, he does. He truly does look like 'Ha Do-yeong', guys!"Because words have been going around about 'Ha Do-yeong' (actor Jung Sung-il) and Yu Jae Seok's similarities since the first part of the series was premiered last year, Song Ji-hyo's response was a very late one.So, Yu Jae Seok asked Song Ji-hyo, "Have you not seen 'The Glory: Part 1'?", in which Song Ji-hyo answered, "Of course I have!"Yu Jae Seok tilted his head to the side, then responded, "Oh, that's weird. It's been quite a while since people have been saying that we look alike though."Still amused from the new discovery, Song Ji-hyo stated with a bright smile, "This is my first time hearing about it, and I totally see the resemblance!"Her response reminded the 'Running Man' members how slow it is for any kind of information to get to Song Ji-hyo.Ever since 'The Glory' was released in the end of last December, 'Ha Do-yeong' and Yu Jae Seok's striking resemblance caught the eye of many; their photos even turned into memes.(Credit= SBS Running Man, Online Community)(SBS Star)