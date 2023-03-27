[SBS Star] Kim Eun-wook Is Writing 'The Glory: Part 3'? 'Son Myeong-oh' Pleads, "Bring Me Back to Life!"

이미지 확대하기

Writer Kim Eun-sook excited fans of 'The Glory' by mentioning the possibility of making the third part of the series.On March 26, Kim Eun-sook, director Ahn Gil-ho, actors/actresses Cha Joo Young (Choi Hye-jeong), Kim Hieora (Lee Sa-rah), Park Sung Hoon (Jeon Jae-joon), Jung Sung-il (Ha Do-young) and Kim Gun Woo (Son Myeong-oh) gathered together for Netflix's mega-hit revenge series 'The Glory' commentary.At the beginning of the commentary, they particularly talked about the scene where the bullies ended up attacking each other at Son Myeong-oh's funeral, turning the funeral into complete chaos.Kim Hieora said, "Ah, I felt weird after filming that scene. I just didn't feel so great. For some reason, I felt really sensitive even when I was done the shoot as well. Apparently, Yeon-jin (actress Im Ji Yeon) felt the same way. We were both like, 'Let's not take roles like these for a while. It may not be good for our mental health.'"Kim Eun-sook stated that such scenes were also not easy for her, "Writing those sorts of scenes made me feel mentally exhausted. It gave me a whole different experience to times when I only write happy stories. It was too dark, you know."Park Sung Hoon agreed, "I'm with you guys. I'm usually like, 'What's his/her problem?' when someone cuts in while I drive. But I couldn't be more violent in 'The Glory'. I had to act furious, keep honking and stuff."After that, he playfully resumed as he looked at Kim Gun woo, "I don't think Myung-oh is out of his character yet though. It's been months since we wrapped up our shooting, but he's still keeping his hair long like Myung-oh."As the other casts jokingly added that he had a 'Moon Dong-eun' (actress Song Hye Kyo' hairstyle, he laughed hard, then shared how he felt about his character's funeral scene once he calmed himself down.Kim Gun Woo commented, "The funeral scene shows the bullies self-destructing themselves, and I loved the fact that it all happened at my funeral. I wasn't in the scene, but I remember telling everybody how much I wanted to go to the site on the shooting day, and watch the scene being filmed."Cha Joo Young responded, "Yeah, every single one of us were excited about that scene. We even said to one another, 'Shall we go on a trip together following the shoot or something?'"Then, Kim Eun-sook revealed, "Oh, actually, we spoke about 'The Glory: Part 3' at the after party. I asked everybody, 'What do you think about me writing the third part of the series?' In response to this, Myung-oh asked me to bring him back to life."She laughed and went on, "Myung-oh said to me, 'Please bring me back to life. Isn't there any way? I'll return in whatever the way you tell me to. Just bring me back to life. I want to participate in 'The Glory: Part 3'!'"Once again, Kim Gun Woo expressed his strong desire to join 'The Glory: Part 3', "I don't want to imagine 'The Glory: Part 3' without Myung-oh in it."(Credit= 'Netflix Korea 넷플릭스 코리아' YouTube, 'netflixkr' Instagram)(SBS Star)