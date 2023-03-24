[SBS Star] "She Was Beyond My Expectations" Jung Sung-il Compliments Song Hye Kyo's Acting

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

'The Glory' star Jung Sung-il praised actress Song Hye Kyo for her superb performance in their pair scene.On March 24, Jung Sung-il had an interview with a news organization, spilling out behind-the-scene details of the series and his thoughts on his role.He acted as 'Ha Do-yeong' who is the spouse of antagonist 'Park Yeon-jin', but gets attracted to the main character, 'Moon Dong-eun', acted by Song Hye Kyo.'Moon Dong-eun' who was gathering information for her revenge on 'Park Yeon-jin', approaches 'Ha Do-yeong' after mastering the game of go, which is his favorite game.'Ha Do-yeong' feels an immediate attraction to the stranger in the go club, not knowing a clue about 'Moon Dong-eun' and her past and future horrors with his wife.The scene where they first encounter had lots of attention due to the chemistry between the two actors.Jung Sung-il said Song Hye Kyo helped him a lot when they were filming together, he chatted, "In what place or time would I meet a star like Song Hye Kyo again?""It was easy with her from the start. I told her frequently that I lived for her acting in the SBS' series 'That Winter, the Wind Blows'. I had to tell her that I thought she is such a cool actress. She said that she tried her best at the time and she enjoyed shooting it.", he remarked.Song Hye Kyo's acting, according to Jung Sung-il, was "splendid". He continued, "I was astonished. I could see how she could have had such a successful acting career.""She was beyond my expectations, and we were able to synergize with each other.", Jung Sung-il praised Song Hye Kyo's acting, attributing the spotlight to Song Hye Kyo.The brief moment where 'Moon Dong-eun' passes by 'Ha Do-yeong' at the go club impressed many viewers, inspiring engrossed watchers of the series to name their sparks as 'deadly chemistry'.The actor seemed contented with the scene himself."I thought the scene was fantastic as well. The director handled the sequence so tastefully, and the background music was spot-on. It was possible for us to hear all the compliments because they made the scene excellent, I am grateful.", Jung Sung-il humbly answered.The magnificent success of 'The Glory' made many positive changes in the cast's life.Jung Sung-il is now getting more love than ever, as he said, "People recognize me even when I'm putting on a mask or hat. I am giving out my autograph. They want me everywhere, it is bizarre."He revealed that he is trying to level his composure under the hail of attention."I am walking the same way that I had been for 43 years, people's change of view doesn't affect who I am. It just feels good to get love and support and make my family proud."Then he sternly added, "I'm too old to get high on the fame. There is no place for arrogancy in my life. It is just not my style."(Credit= 'Netflix Korea' YouTube, SBS That Winter, the Wind Blows)(SBS Star)