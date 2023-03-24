[SBS Star] Sun Ye Says, "I Became the Biggest Traitor in the K-pop World Just Because I Got Married"

이미지 확대하기

Sun Ye, formerly of K-pop girl group Wonder Girls, stated that she became the biggest traitor in the world of K-pop just because she got married.On March 23, TVING released the sixth episode of their documentary 'K-pop Generation' in which good friends Sun Ye and Jo Kwon of boy group 2AM featured in together.While the two stars spoke to each other, the production team asked if they could share their thoughts on dating and marriage of K-pop stars, that are implicitly 'prohibited' in the K-pop industry.Sun Ye said, "Actually, I used to be really active in the industry, but I became the biggest traitor in the K-pop world once I got married. The only reason for that was because I got married as well.", then she bitterly laughed.Jo Kwon told Sun Ye, "All you did was to come out of the box. Back then, it was taken to be normal for married K-pop stars to retire. But you were a game changer. You managed to change a number of things in the industry, Sun Ye."He continued, "At the end of the day, I believe being a K-pop star is one of the stages of becoming an artist or icon."Sun Ye agreed and commented, "Yeah, that's exactly what I wanted to say. Many say that the average life expectancy of a K-pop star is about six to seven years, but it's not like we're all going to retire then. Most of us will continue building our own career in the industry, you know."Commenting on it, Jo Kwon added, "I hope everybody stops thinking that only teenagers and early 20-somethings are K-pop stars."At the end of their talk, Sun Ye stated, "But I consider myself a very lucky person, as I got to jump back on this boat. I might be going too far if I openly told the public, 'Any K-pop stars can make their comeback after marriage.', but I do want to let people know that there are some married K-pop stars like me who would love to return. I wish you would start looking more positively on our return."Sun Ye debuted as a Wonder Girls leader in 2007, and officially left the group in July 2015.In November 2012, she unexpectedly announced her marriage with a Korean-Canadian missionary James Park.After getting married in January 2013, she lived with her husband and three daughters in Canada, until earlier this year when she moved back to Korea; she recently returned to the industry as a soloist.(Credit= TVING, 'sunye.m' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)