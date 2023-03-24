[SBS Star] 'The Glory' Kim Gun Woo Shares What He Really Loved About Working with Song Hye Kyo

On March 23, Kim Gun Woo sat down for an interview with the press, where he talked about his recently-ended Netflix's series 'The Glory'.
'Moon Dong-eun'(Song Hye Kyo)―the main character of 'The Glory'―is ruthlessly bullied and tortured by a group of her rich peer in high school, and 18 years later, she prawns a mission to get revenge for herself.
In 'The Glory', Kim Gun Woo acted one of the cruel bullies named 'Son Myeong-oh'; his death toward the end of the series helps 'Moon Dong-eun' to send the leader of the bullies 'Park Yeon-jin' (actress Im Ji Yeon) to prison.
As the actor recollecting his memories from that day, he commented, "It was a scene where I met Song Hye Kyo at the tteokbokki place, which was an important scene for my character, because that was when I got to find out who killed 'Yoon So-hee'."
He carried on, "I had to respond to her telling me who the murderer was. But since it was the first day of shooting, I felt like I didn't get to do so well in that scene. I'm not completely satisfied with my acting there, but Song Hye Kyo led me in the right direction throughout the shooting that we were able to complete it on a good note."
"When filming scenes that are big to you, you may ask the other actors/actresses to make changes for you and ask how they prepared the scenes. But she wasn't like that at all. She was always like, 'Feel free to do whatever you want in these scenes. They're all yours. There's no need to be nervous as well.' I really loved that about her.", he added.
(Credit= Netflix Korea, 'gunoorla' Instagram)
