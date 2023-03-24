뉴스
Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.24
[SBS Star] Many Wonder If Lee Yi Kyung·Mijoo Are Together as He Blurts Out, "She Makes My Heart Flutter"
Actor Lee Yi Kyung confessed that Mijoo of disbanded K-pop girl group Lovelyz made his heart flutter, making many wonder if they are really together. 

On March 23, Lee Yi Kyung guested on Cho Hyun-ah of group URBAN ZAKAPA's YouTube drinking show. 

When Lee Yi Kyung sat down, Cho Hyun-ah asked him what he did before he came to join her, to which he replied, "I filmed 'Hangout with Yoo'. When I told Mijoo that I was featuring in your show today, she told me not to drink too much." 

Cho Hyun-ah laughed and stated, "Oh, you do know that Mijoo was on my show about a month ago, right? Do you know what she said about her relationship with you at that time? She said that there was something going on between you two. Is there anything you would like to say regarding her statement?"  

Instead of giving her any explanation, Lee Yi Kyung suggested she calls Mijoo to see what she would say about their relationship this time. 
Lee Yi Kyung
Pretending like she was just calling for a conversation, Cho Hyun-ah said to Mijoo, "I'm not sure how to say this to you, but I think Yi Kyung fancies you, like for real." 

Mijoo only gave her, "Well, he's a good guy.", so Cho Hyun-ah pushed harder to sound her out by asking whether she finds him attractive as a man. 

As Mijoo's silence went on for long, Lee Yi Kyung cut in and laughingly commented, "Stop trying to produce some sort of drama here! You knew that she called you with cameras rolling, didn't you?" 

Mijoo awkwardly laughed, but pretended as if she had no idea that her conversation was being recorded, "Oh, I almost told her how I honestly felt about you!" 
Lee Yi Kyung
Then, the three spent some time speaking to each other for a bit with Mijoo on speakers. 

During their talk, Cho Hyun-ah asked Lee Yi Kyung, "Has Mijoo ever made your heart flutter?" 

Lee Yi Kyung immediately answered, "Of course, she has. How would it be possible for me to continue my on-air romance with Mijoo if I haven't experienced that?" 

In response to his remark, Mijoo said, "Don't be such a fool! You're being too honest now. Only say such things when we're alone, okay?" 

Until the end of their talk on the phone, they were both in the 'lovey-dovey' mode, totally confusing everybody. 
 

Ever since Lee Yi Kyung and Mijoo hosted 'Hangout with Yoo' together, their on-air romance gained a lot of public's attention; whether or not they are actually dating is still a mystery.

(Credit= '조현아의 목요일 밤' 'MBCentertainment' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
