[SBS Star] Kim Gun Woo Reacts to the Claim that He Resembles Kim Woo Bin: He Apologizes

The sheer idea of him looking like actor Kim Woo Bin made 'The Glory' star Kim Gun Woo uneasy.On March 23, Kim Gun Woo spoke with a news outlet about his role as 'Son Myeong-oh' in the Netflix series 'The Glory'.The character 'Son Myeong-oh' is a member of the bullies who tortured the protagonist 'Moon Dong-eun' (actress Song Hye Kyo) in high school.Kim Gun Woo took on the role of adult 'Son Myeong-oh', the least respected and most ambitious of the bullies.After part two of the series was revealed, the actor got under the spotlight as 'Son Myeong-oh' stepped up as a character with the key to the plot.Kim Gun Woo says that he feels significant changes in his level of popularity."Now people ask for pictures and autographs. Plus, when I go out to eat, they gave me complimentary dishes.", he gratefully remarked."It is so sweet of them to friendly approach me when I was such a scoundrel in 'The Glory'. Some people say that they were surprised to see me smiling."Another difference he has noticed is his father's distaste toward villains.Kim Gun Woo mentioned that his father who wished him a "kinder" character actually liked his gangster-ish 'Son Myeong-oh'."His comment after viewing 'The Glory' was 'I'm up for this kind of bad guy'.", he smiled and added, "My hunch is that he is just happy with the series' success. Nevertheless, he really enjoyed watching it."Kim Gun Woo referred to the Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey as his role model.Some claim that Kim Gun Woo resembles Kim Woo Bin, a well-known Korean actor. They say not only are his appearances similar, but so does his path to stardom.As Kim Woo Bin got famous for playing the competitor of the main character, 'Choi Young-do' in SBS' series 'The Heirs', Kim Gun Woo is making his name big with his 'Son Myeong-oh'.The celebrity, though, appears to disagree with that claim."'I am so sorry.' That's what I want to tell him if I happen to meet Kim Woo Bin.", his immediate response was a humble apology."He might not be aware that I've been called 'the next Kim Woo Bin'. Still, I want to apologize."He explained his caution, "It is because they say I look like him when he is so much cooler and handsome. I can't...""I'm obviously grateful but it is a guilt trip.", Kim Gun Woo's modest approach expressed his respect for Kim Woo Bin.(Credit= 'gunoorla' Instagram, 'SBS Catch' YouTube, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)