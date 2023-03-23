뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Says Her Ex Messaged Her Just to Ask Her to Tell His Friend that They Dated
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Says Her Ex Messaged Her Just to Ask Her to Tell His Friend that They Dated

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.23 14:30 View Count
[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Says Her Ex Messaged Her Just to Ask Her to Tell His Friend that They Dated
Actress Jeon So Min raged about one of her ex-boyfriends messaging her just to get her to tell his friend that they dated in the past.

On March 23, singer HAHA updated a new video on YouTube featuring Jeon So Min as a guest. 

While the two talked, one viewer brought up the topic of 'first kiss', making HAHA ask Jeon So Min about her first kiss.

Jeon So Min responded, "Ah, it was with a guy that I dated when I was a university student. He was a young brother of my friend, who was quite a bit older than I am.", then added, "One day, I went to my friend's house and I happened to fall asleep on the couch in the living room. While I was asleep, I felt someone putting a blanket over me. I thought it was my friend at first, but it turned out to be him." 

She resumed, "Some days later, I received a text from him saying, 'So Min, I like you. Will you go out with me?' I didn't know how to reply to it, because starting a relationship felt too big for me at that time. Everything was first for me, you know. I ended up telling him that I would think about it." 

"He wrote back, 'Okay, I'll wait. If you don't go out with me though, I'll make sure to disappear from your life forever.' After getting that message, I kind of panicked. I was like, 'Will I be able to live without seeing him for the rest of my life? Maybe I like him too.' About three days after thinking hard, I wrote to him, 'I want to see you now. Can we?' That's how we started seeing each other.", she continued.
Jeon So Min and HAHA
As Jeon So Min and her first boyfriend were building good and bad memories together, she explained that her boyfriend received a text notifying him of his military enlistment while they were on a date.

The actress stated, "When he got the text, he turned depressed and I cried. He told me that he wanted to walk with me, but I was wearing heels and my feet were hurting too much. It was boiling on that day as well. But we walked and walked as he wished. After walking for ages, we went to a seolleongtang (ox bone soup) place and ordered one seolleongtang between us. Neither of us had much money in our pocket, so..." 
Jeon So Min and HAHA
Jeon So Min continued, "Anyway, we broke up before he enlisted in the military. But do you want to know something funny? He contacted me about 10 years later and asked me for a ridiculous favor. He made me furious then. At first, he asked me how I was doing, so I just replied, telling him how I was and stuff." 

She angrily went on, "Then all of a sudden, he asked, 'Can you speak to my friend on the phone? He wouldn't believe that I dated you in the past, so can you tell him that we dated?' I mean, seriously? That was the worst! That was the time when I was really active in the industry. I thought to myself, 'I'm glad that I didn't date him long!'" 

HAHA shook his head sideways and commented, "Yeah, that's really wrong. He shouldn't have asked you anything like that." 
 

(Credit= '하하 PD HAHA PD' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.