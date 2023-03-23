[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Says Her Ex Messaged Her Just to Ask Her to Tell His Friend that They Dated

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jeon So Min raged about one of her ex-boyfriends messaging her just to get her to tell his friend that they dated in the past.On March 23, singer HAHA updated a new video on YouTube featuring Jeon So Min as a guest.While the two talked, one viewer brought up the topic of 'first kiss', making HAHA ask Jeon So Min about her first kiss.Jeon So Min responded, "Ah, it was with a guy that I dated when I was a university student. He was a young brother of my friend, who was quite a bit older than I am.", then added, "One day, I went to my friend's house and I happened to fall asleep on the couch in the living room. While I was asleep, I felt someone putting a blanket over me. I thought it was my friend at first, but it turned out to be him."She resumed, "Some days later, I received a text from him saying, 'So Min, I like you. Will you go out with me?' I didn't know how to reply to it, because starting a relationship felt too big for me at that time. Everything was first for me, you know. I ended up telling him that I would think about it.""He wrote back, 'Okay, I'll wait. If you don't go out with me though, I'll make sure to disappear from your life forever.' After getting that message, I kind of panicked. I was like, 'Will I be able to live without seeing him for the rest of my life? Maybe I like him too.' About three days after thinking hard, I wrote to him, 'I want to see you now. Can we?' That's how we started seeing each other.", she continued.As Jeon So Min and her first boyfriend were building good and bad memories together, she explained that her boyfriend received a text notifying him of his military enlistment while they were on a date.The actress stated, "When he got the text, he turned depressed and I cried. He told me that he wanted to walk with me, but I was wearing heels and my feet were hurting too much. It was boiling on that day as well. But we walked and walked as he wished. After walking for ages, we went to a seolleongtang (ox bone soup) place and ordered one seolleongtang between us. Neither of us had much money in our pocket, so..."Jeon So Min continued, "Anyway, we broke up before he enlisted in the military. But do you want to know something funny? He contacted me about 10 years later and asked me for a ridiculous favor. He made me furious then. At first, he asked me how I was doing, so I just replied, telling him how I was and stuff."She angrily went on, "Then all of a sudden, he asked, 'Can you speak to my friend on the phone? He wouldn't believe that I dated you in the past, so can you tell him that we dated?' I mean, seriously? That was the worst! That was the time when I was really active in the industry. I thought to myself, 'I'm glad that I didn't date him long!'"HAHA shook his head sideways and commented, "Yeah, that's really wrong. He shouldn't have asked you anything like that."(Credit= '하하 PD HAHA PD' YouTube)(SBS Star)