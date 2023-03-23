[SBS Star] Ryu Jin Shows Off His Two Good-looking Sons Who Resemble BTS V & JIN

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ryu Jin's two sons―Chan-hyung and Chan-ho―are gaining tremendous attention from the public for their strong resemblance to V and JIN of K-pop boy group BTS.On March 22 episode of KBS' television show 'Problem Child in House', Ryu Jin made a guest appearance.During the conversation, Ryu Jin expressed disbelief at his sons' growth, "My first son is already in high school. He's a freshman. The second one is in the first year of middle school."He resumed, "Chan-hyung is over 180cm. I was 178cm when I was in high school, so I feel like he'll be taller than me soon.", then shyly added, "Chan-hyung reminds me of JIN of BTS a little, and Chan-ho looks like V. In fact, many people have told us so."But when the hosts asked whether he believed he was more handsome or his sons, Ryu Jin immediately commented, "Oh, they're not even close to where I stand. I don't think they'll ever be more popular than I was.", causing a laugh from everyone.Ryu Jin also stated that Chan-hyung loves Korean history and English that he recently became a certified culture and tour guide, who guides foreign tourists at Korean cultural heritage sites.After this episode of 'Problem Child in House' was broadcast, people began to wonder about the boys, who they only saw when they featured in MBC's television show 'Dad! Where Are You Going?' at a very young age.So, they started searching for Chan-hyung and Chan-ho's recent photos and videos online, and they could not stop going "wow" upon discovering them.The reason for this was that Chan-hyung and Chan-ho did look much like JIN and V, like Ryu Jin said.They were particularly taken aback by Chan-ho, because he genuinely reminded them of V as a child.Many have shown their wish for them to make debut, and said that they will be patiently waiting for it.(Credit= KBS Problem Child in House, 'kissnsay1116' 'hsyj1005' Instagram)(SBS Star)