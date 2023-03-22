뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: "But I'm Craving Tteokbokki" BTS JIMIN Is Staying Under 60 kg for Solo Debut
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.03.22
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS keeps his weight under 60 kg. See to find out his secret to keeping it lean.

On March 21, a behind-the-scenes video of JIMIN filming the music video for the song 'Set Me Free Pt.2' from his first solo album was revealed.

JIMIN showed up on the first day of filming wearing a sleek black outfit.

He explained that the song 'Set Me Free Pt.2' means a lot to him.

"Once I had lost my way, I was clouded by depressing thoughts. But at one point, I decided to take care of it on my own."

"This song is an embodiment of that moment. I also tried to convey the idea through the choreography. It definitely made dancing more difficult, though.", JIMIN grinned as he said.

JIMIN professionally engaged to master every detail of the performance to make the music video perfect, repeating the same sequence.
He was also serious about giving his finest appearance to the fans.

Shockingly, he disclosed that he has been maintaining a weight under 60 kg (around 130 pounds) to prepare for the upcoming album.

JIMIN admitted, "It hasn't been easy keeping the weight this low. But I am getting used to the hunger."

The K-pop star revealed his keep-in-shape secret, "Every night I make lists of the foods I want to eat."

He then started working on the list on the spot, reciting the foods he wants to have.

Stating that he is craving something spicy, JIMIN went on, "So long has passed since my last tteokbokki (spicy simmered rice cake). It would go so well with nice kimchi (fermented vegetable dish) and kal-guksu (Korean noodle dish) ...", his list ended with a sad sentiment.

At the end of the first day of filming, JIMIN, one of the seven members of BTS, admitted that filling the stage alone is quite challenging.

"I thought that I needed to push myself more. Yet, it was a new experience, indeed. I had a fun day."

On March 24, JIMIN will release his first solo album.
(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' 'HYBE LABELS' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
