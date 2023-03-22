[SBS Star] SEUNGRI & Social Media Star Yu Hye-won Continued Dating Even When He Was in Prison?

On March 22, news outlet Dispatch released a report on SEUNGRI, who was released from prison last month after completing his 18-month sentence.
The report stated that SEUNGRI was at a luxury hotel in Bangkok, Thailand with Yu Hye-won in the beginning of this month.
According to the 'Dispatch' reader that gave them information, SEUNGRI and Yu Hye-won were holding hands around the hotel.
The reader noted that they showed their affection to each other just like any other couples, but they did keep a lookout for Koreans.
The hotel confirmed that 'Lee Seung-hyun' (SEUNGRI's real name) had stayed at their hotel on March 5.
When 'Dispatch' messaged Yu Hye-won on Instagram to see what she had to say about her trip to Bangkok with SEUNGRI, she apparently told them, "I went to Thailand to attend a wedding. So, some of my friends accompanied me to Thailand."
SEUNGRI's then-agency YG Entertainment remained silent on the matter at both times; that is a typical move that YG Entertainment tends to make when the rumors are in fact true.
But it seemed like nothing could come between them, even SEUNGRI's sentence in prison.
(Credit= 'yu__hyewon' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, YG Entertainment)
(SBS Star)