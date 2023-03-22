뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI & Social Media Star Yu Hye-won Continued Dating Even When He Was in Prison?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] SEUNGRI & Social Media Star Yu Hye-won Continued Dating Even When He Was in Prison?

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.22 16:41 View Count
[SBS Star] SEUNGRI & Social Media Star Yu Hye-won Continued Dating Even When He Was in Prison?
It is suspected that SEUNGRI, formerly of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, and social media star Yu Hye-won are still dating one another. 

On March 22, news outlet Dispatch released a report on SEUNGRI, who was released from prison last month after completing his 18-month sentence. 

The report stated that SEUNGRI was at a luxury hotel in Bangkok, Thailand with Yu Hye-won in the beginning of this month. 

According to the 'Dispatch' reader that gave them information, SEUNGRI and Yu Hye-won were holding hands around the hotel. 

The reader noted that they showed their affection to each other just like any other couples, but they did keep a lookout for Koreans.
SEUNGRI
To verify the authenticity of the reader's information, 'Dispatch' called the hotel to check if it is true that SEUNGRI had stayed there on March 5―the date that the reader said he/she saw SEUNGRI and Yu Hye-won. 

The hotel confirmed that 'Lee Seung-hyun' (SEUNGRI's real name) had stayed at their hotel on March 5. 

When 'Dispatch' messaged Yu Hye-won on Instagram to see what she had to say about her trip to Bangkok with SEUNGRI, she apparently told them, "I went to Thailand to attend a wedding. So, some of my friends accompanied me to Thailand." 
SEUNGRI
Previously in 2018, and also in 2020, SEUNGRI and Yu Hye-won were swept up in dating rumors. 

SEUNGRI's then-agency YG Entertainment remained silent on the matter at both times; that is a typical move that YG Entertainment tends to make when the rumors are in fact true.

But it seemed like nothing could come between them, even SEUNGRI's sentence in prison. 
SEUNGRI
Last May, SEUNGRI was jailed for 18 months for nine different charges including facilitating prostitution, overseas gambling, embezzlement and more. 

(Credit= 'yu__hyewon' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, YG Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.