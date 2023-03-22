[SBS Star] SEUNGRI & Social Media Star Yu Hye-won Continued Dating Even When He Was in Prison?

이미지 확대하기

It is suspected that SEUNGRI, formerly of K-pop boy group BIGBANG, and social media star Yu Hye-won are still dating one another.On March 22, news outlet Dispatch released a report on SEUNGRI, who was released from prison last month after completing his 18-month sentence.The report stated that SEUNGRI was at a luxury hotel in Bangkok, Thailand with Yu Hye-won in the beginning of this month.According to the 'Dispatch' reader that gave them information, SEUNGRI and Yu Hye-won were holding hands around the hotel.The reader noted that they showed their affection to each other just like any other couples, but they did keep a lookout for Koreans.To verify the authenticity of the reader's information, 'Dispatch' called the hotel to check if it is true that SEUNGRI had stayed there on March 5―the date that the reader said he/she saw SEUNGRI and Yu Hye-won.The hotel confirmed that 'Lee Seung-hyun' (SEUNGRI's real name) had stayed at their hotel on March 5.When 'Dispatch' messaged Yu Hye-won on Instagram to see what she had to say about her trip to Bangkok with SEUNGRI, she apparently told them, "I went to Thailand to attend a wedding. So, some of my friends accompanied me to Thailand."Previously in 2018, and also in 2020, SEUNGRI and Yu Hye-won were swept up in dating rumors.SEUNGRI's then-agency YG Entertainment remained silent on the matter at both times; that is a typical move that YG Entertainment tends to make when the rumors are in fact true.But it seemed like nothing could come between them, even SEUNGRI's sentence in prison.Last May, SEUNGRI was jailed for 18 months for nine different charges including facilitating prostitution, overseas gambling, embezzlement and more.(Credit= 'yu__hyewon' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)