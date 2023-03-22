[SBS Star] TWICE CHAEYOUNG Gets Bashed for Wearing a T-Shirt with a Nazi Swastika; She Apologizes

이미지 확대하기

CHAEYOUNG of K-pop girl group TWICE issued a public apology after wearing Nazi imagery.On March 21, CHAEYOUNG updated her Instagram with photos of herself enjoying her time roaming around a foreign city.In the photos, CHAEYOUNG was wearing a T-shirt with a graphic of a 1970s picture of English punk rock band Sex Pistols' Sid Vicious wearing a T-shirt with a swastika on it.The symbol was used as an emblem of the German Nazi party, as the leader of the Nazi Party Adolf Hitler made it the centerpiece of the Nazi flag.When she noticed that she was getting a bad press for wearing the T-shirt, she removed her photos not long later.Then on March 22, CHAEYOUNG took to her Instagram to offered up an apology for wearing a swastika on her shirt.CHAEYOUNG wrote, "I sincerely apologize regarding my Instagram post. I didn't correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika on the T-shirt that I wore.""I deeply apologize for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern. I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again. I am very sorry.", she added.JYP Entertainment―CHAEYOUNG's management agency―also apologized, taking responsibility for the situation, "We sincerely apologize for not accurately identifying the meaning of the symbol on CHAEYOUNG's shirt."The agency added, "As her agency, we're sorry for not fully reviewing it; we are responsible for this. From now on, we will also pay greater attention so that any similar situations do not occur again in the time to come."TWICE recently made a comeback with the group's 12th mini album 'READY TO BE' with the title track 'SET ME FREE'.(Credit= 'chaeyo.0' Instagram)(SBS Star)