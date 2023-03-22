[SBS Star] TWICE CHAEYOUNG Gets Bashed for Wearing a T-Shirt with a Nazi Swastika; She Apologizes

On March 21, CHAEYOUNG updated her Instagram with photos of herself enjoying her time roaming around a foreign city.
In the photos, CHAEYOUNG was wearing a T-shirt with a graphic of a 1970s picture of English punk rock band Sex Pistols' Sid Vicious wearing a T-shirt with a swastika on it.
The symbol was used as an emblem of the German Nazi party, as the leader of the Nazi Party Adolf Hitler made it the centerpiece of the Nazi flag.
When she noticed that she was getting a bad press for wearing the T-shirt, she removed her photos not long later.
CHAEYOUNG wrote, "I sincerely apologize regarding my Instagram post. I didn't correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika on the T-shirt that I wore."
"I deeply apologize for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern. I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again. I am very sorry.", she added.
The agency added, "As her agency, we're sorry for not fully reviewing it; we are responsible for this. From now on, we will also pay greater attention so that any similar situations do not occur again in the time to come."
(Credit= 'chaeyo.0' Instagram)
(SBS Star)