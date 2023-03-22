뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yang Sechan Confesses He Is Awkward with Yang Se-hyung Now that They Do Not Live Together
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Yang Sechan Confesses He Is Awkward with Yang Se-hyung Now that They Do Not Live Together

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.22 11:38 View Count
[SBS Star] Yang Sechan Confesses He Is Awkward with Yang Se-hyung Now that They Do Not Live Together
Comedian Yang Sechan confessed that he is awkward with another comedian Yang Se-hyung now that they no longer live under the same roof. 

On March 21, entertainer Yu Jae Seok invited two 'Running Man' members―Yang Sechan and singer HAHA over to his YouTube talk show 'Pinggyego'. 

During their conversation, Yang Sechan spoke about his relationship with his older brother Yang Se-hyung, "Since I don't live with Se-hyung anymore, I only see him like every other week. It's for our shooting 'Where Is My Home' as well." 

Yang Sechan went on, "Ever since we've stopped living together, I've become awkward with him. I've never felt this way about him before, ever. It's strange. I'm guessing that this is how all brothers are generally like; it's just that I didn't know it until now." 

He continued to explain, "In the past, we were always with each other, and we also saw one another at home all the time, so we were all cool. Things are very different these days though. I haven't even been to his new home yet, and he hasn't visited my new home. In fact, I'm not too interested in what his new home looks like." 
Yang Sechan
As HAHA listened to him, he laughingly commented, "Has something happened between you two? Did you guys fall in love with the same girl at the same time or what? That would probably be the only plausible explanation for this whole weird situation." 

Yang Sechan chuckled and replied, "No, no. It's not anything like that. We're attracted to different styles of girls, so that can never happen as well. It simply turned out to be like that after living separately." 

Yu Jae Seok responded, "Yeah, things like that can certainly happen between family members if you don't live with each other.", then asked, "But didn't you and Se-hyung have a YouTube channel? Don't you post videos on it anymore?" 
Yang Sechan
Yang Sechan answered, "Ah, yeah. We've decided to halt uploading any videos on our YouTube channel for the time being. Not only is it difficult to find time that works for the both of us, but it's also because our most-viewed videos were always mukbang videos and we aren't actually big eaters." 

"We tried filming other videos, but they didn't get many views at all. Filming mukbang videos was like the only way for us to survive in the competitive YouTube market. But at one point, we were like, 'We can't keep doing this. I can't shove any more food down.' So, we kind of stopped updating our YouTube channel from that day.", he bitterly added.  
 

(Credit= 'yangse2848' Instagram, '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.