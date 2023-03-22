[SBS Star] Yang Sechan Confesses He Is Awkward with Yang Se-hyung Now that They Do Not Live Together

이미지 확대하기

Comedian Yang Sechan confessed that he is awkward with another comedian Yang Se-hyung now that they no longer live under the same roof.On March 21, entertainer Yu Jae Seok invited two 'Running Man' members―Yang Sechan and singer HAHA over to his YouTube talk show 'Pinggyego'.During their conversation, Yang Sechan spoke about his relationship with his older brother Yang Se-hyung, "Since I don't live with Se-hyung anymore, I only see him like every other week. It's for our shooting 'Where Is My Home' as well."Yang Sechan went on, "Ever since we've stopped living together, I've become awkward with him. I've never felt this way about him before, ever. It's strange. I'm guessing that this is how all brothers are generally like; it's just that I didn't know it until now."He continued to explain, "In the past, we were always with each other, and we also saw one another at home all the time, so we were all cool. Things are very different these days though. I haven't even been to his new home yet, and he hasn't visited my new home. In fact, I'm not too interested in what his new home looks like."As HAHA listened to him, he laughingly commented, "Has something happened between you two? Did you guys fall in love with the same girl at the same time or what? That would probably be the only plausible explanation for this whole weird situation."Yang Sechan chuckled and replied, "No, no. It's not anything like that. We're attracted to different styles of girls, so that can never happen as well. It simply turned out to be like that after living separately."Yu Jae Seok responded, "Yeah, things like that can certainly happen between family members if you don't live with each other.", then asked, "But didn't you and Se-hyung have a YouTube channel? Don't you post videos on it anymore?"Yang Sechan answered, "Ah, yeah. We've decided to halt uploading any videos on our YouTube channel for the time being. Not only is it difficult to find time that works for the both of us, but it's also because our most-viewed videos were always mukbang videos and we aren't actually big eaters.""We tried filming other videos, but they didn't get many views at all. Filming mukbang videos was like the only way for us to survive in the competitive YouTube market. But at one point, we were like, 'We can't keep doing this. I can't shove any more food down.' So, we kind of stopped updating our YouTube channel from that day.", he bitterly added.(Credit= 'yangse2848' Instagram, '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube)(SBS Star)