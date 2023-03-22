[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Spotted Having the Time of His Life at MOONBIN & SANHA's Concert

Last weekend, MOONBIN & SANHA's first fan concert 'DIFFUSION' took place at KBS Arena, Seoul.
On the first day of 'DIFFUSION', Cha Eun-woo and ASTRO's leader JINJIN went to the concert, not as artists, but as fans in the audience.
They held ASTRO's official lightstick in their hands, and wildly shook it about throughout the concert.
When MOOBIN & SANHA threw balls toward fans as part of a special event, Cha Eun-woo managed to catch one and expressed his great joy upon catching it as well.
In the middle of the concert, MOONBIN & SANHA asked the two stars to join them on stage.
Cha Eun-woo did everything he could not to go on stage, seeming like he felt too shy about it.
But JINJIN dragged him, and Cha Eun-woo was helplessly dragged to the stage in the end.
Before he went down the stage, he briefly said hi to fans and gave MOOBIN & SANHA a big hug.
Once Cha Eun-woo was back to his seat, he continued to enjoy the concert until the end, even posing for a group photo with MOOBIN & SANHA and fans at the very end―Cha Eun-woo and JINJIN made a big heart using their arms.
On the snack truck, Cha Eun-woo sweetly wrote, "Bin and San-ha, I'm always by your side. Giving all my support to you for your first unit fan concert!"
