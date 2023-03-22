[SBS Star] VIDEO: ASTRO Cha Eun-woo Spotted Having the Time of His Life at MOONBIN & SANHA's Concert

이미지 확대하기

Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO was seen having a blast at ASTRO's unit MOONBIN & SANHA's concert.Last weekend, MOONBIN & SANHA's first fan concert 'DIFFUSION' took place at KBS Arena, Seoul.On the first day of 'DIFFUSION', Cha Eun-woo and ASTRO's leader JINJIN went to the concert, not as artists, but as fans in the audience.Their seats were located in the first row on the first floor; they sat among fans.They held ASTRO's official lightstick in their hands, and wildly shook it about throughout the concert.When MOOBIN & SANHA threw balls toward fans as part of a special event, Cha Eun-woo managed to catch one and expressed his great joy upon catching it as well.In the middle of the concert, MOONBIN & SANHA asked the two stars to join them on stage.Cha Eun-woo did everything he could not to go on stage, seeming like he felt too shy about it.But JINJIN dragged him, and Cha Eun-woo was helplessly dragged to the stage in the end.Before he went down the stage, he briefly said hi to fans and gave MOOBIN & SANHA a big hug.Once Cha Eun-woo was back to his seat, he continued to enjoy the concert until the end, even posing for a group photo with MOOBIN & SANHA and fans at the very end―Cha Eun-woo and JINJIN made a big heart using their arms.Later on, it was also discovered that Cha Eun-woo had sent MOOBIN & SANHA a snack truck prior to the concert to congratulate them on holding their first-ever unit concert.On the snack truck, Cha Eun-woo sweetly wrote, "Bin and San-ha, I'm always by your side. Giving all my support to you for your first unit fan concert!"(Credit= Fantagio, Online Community, 'with_moon_ko_ng' 'morningcall330' 'eunwoogaduribox' Twitter)(SBS Star)