[SBS Star] "NewJeans Rocks" iKON BOBBY Praises Fourth-Generation K-pop Groups

BOBBY of K-pop boy group iKON was pleasantly surprised by the overall improvement of music in the K-pop industry.On March 21, an interview with BOBBY was revealed by a news outlet.As a hip-hop artist and a member of a K-pop group, BOBBY revealed his honest opinion on the current state of Korean music.He started with his view on Korean hip-hop's current form as he is a winner of Mnet's hip-hop audition show 'Show Me the Money 3'."There are a lot of talented rappers, both in terms of technic and their characteristics.", said BOBBY."Judging by rap technique, I think right now Korean hip-hop is in its prime more than ever.", he stated.BOBBY, a third-generation K-pop boy group member, expressed that the K-pop music of these days―where the fourth-generation groups are shaking the ground―had him pleasantly surprised.Comparing fourth-generation K-pop with K-pop music in its early form, BOBBY claimed that he sees a general upgrade.He stated, "When I think back, only BIGBANG made K-pop songs that felt 'insanely good'. But now, almost all songs are at that level."BIGBANG is a second-generation K-pop boy group, dubbed the 'kings of K-pop'."It makes me ponder how far K-pop has advanced and the effort behind it.", he said, filled with amazement.BOBBY went on, "I now see that K-pop has developed into a solid genre of music. K-pop is an upgraded version of pop, in my opinion.", he claimed.He disclosed that the female group NewJeans was the one who most impressed him out of all the talented fourth-generation K-pop artists."I loved 'Ditto' so much. Liked 'Hype boy' and 'Cookie' as well. I was shocked by how contemporary their music sounds.", he said, adding that each member's voice was remarkable.NewJeans had become a phenomenon right after their debut, and now had BOBBY's open admiration."They seem like cool people.", he concluded."The majority of the new K-pop songs are top-notch. The fact that high-quality songs are just pouring out gives me goosebumps.", said BOBBY.(Credit= 'newjeans_ador' 'withiconic' Instagram, 'Mnet K-pop' 'odg' Youtube)(SBS Star)