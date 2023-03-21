[SBS Star] 'The Glory' Oh Ji-yool Tells How Much Song Hye Kyo Impressed Her with Great Acting Skills

이미지 확대하기

Child actress Oh Ji-yool talked about being impressed by actress Song Hye Kyo's incredible acting skills in 'The Glory'.Recently, Oh Ji-yool participated in a photo shoot for a fashion magazine.Following her surprisingly-professional photo shoot, Oh Ji-yool spoke about being part of Netflix's series 'The Glory', which is currently soaring in popularity across the globe.In 'The Glory', Oh Ji-yool played the role of 'Ha Ye-sol', a daughter of one of 'Moon Dong-eun' (Song Hye Kyo)'s high school bullies 'Park Yeon-jin' (actress Im Ji Yeon) and her construction company CEO husband 'Ha Do-yeong' (actor Jung Sung-il); she is also a biological daughter of another bully 'Jeon Jae-joon' (actor Park Sung Hoon), whom 'Park Yeon-jin' had an affair with during her marriage.The story of 'The Glory' revolves around the main character 'Moon Dong-eun' taking revenge on the bullies―a complex and risky mission.Although Oh Ji-yool could not watch 'The Glory' due to the age restriction, she still had lots to say about the series.About her character 'Ha Ye-sol', she said, "The things that 'Ye-sol' say and do may look simple, but they seemed to have a deep meaning that I don't understand just yet. There is something that 'Ye-sol' and I have in common, and I believe that is we both never get caught up in fights between adults. I really don't want to be involved in them either."Sympathizing with the message of 'The Glory' that those who bully friends will be punished, she boldly expressed her thoughts on school bullying, "School violence is something that can change the life of anyone, including someone like 'Moon Dong-eun'. It's definitely something bad."Afterward, Oh Ji-yool shared how Song Hye Kyo amazed her on site, "I don't know how to put it into words, but it almost felt as if a soul of 'Moon Dong-eun' had come out of a pink bottle, then wrapped around Song Hye Kyo like magic."At the end of the interview, Oh Ji-yool described the kind of actress she wants to be, "Sometimes, people around me tell me that I'm pretty, and other times, they say I'm good at acting. But I want to be a pretty actress, who can act well."(Credit= 'ellekorea' 'boxabum' Instagram, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)