[SBS Star] "It Wasn't Me!" EXO KAI Blames It All on SM Ent. When Fans Do Not Like His Self-chosen Style?
[SBS Star] "It Wasn't Me!" EXO KAI Blames It All on SM Ent. When Fans Do Not Like His Self-chosen Style?

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.21 13:22
[SBS Star] "It Wasnt Me!" EXO KAI Blames It All on SM Ent. When Fans Do Not Like His Self-chosen Style?
KAI of K-pop boy group EXO revealed a little-known fact about his unique fashion sense. 

On March 18, a fashion magazine posted KAI's interview on their YouTube channel. 

When asked how much of his opinion is reflected in the overall styling for his solo albums, KAI replied, "The outfits are decided following a series of meetings. But since they're for my albums, my opinion is the most important." 

The K-pop star laughed as if he suddenly remembered something, then commented, "Fans sometimes tell me that they don't like the outfits they were chosen entirely by me. It's so sad when they tell me that.", pulling a sad face.  

He then explained how he responds to those times, "At times like that, I just pretend like they were my agency's ideas. I would tell them that SM Ent. did that. I would never tell them that I was the one who went with them." 

KAI continued, "Fans would say, 'Hey, Jong-in (KAI's real name), that outfit is a little weird.', and this is how I react, 'Yeah, it really is, isn't it?", he laughed hard as he was finishing his sentence. 
KAI
KAI
Next, the EXO member pointed out some key elements he takes into account when choosing outfits that he wears when he is not working, "I occasionally meet fans outside of work, and I came to realize that they don't like me wearing oversized t-shirts and wide-leg pants." 

He resumed, "Since I believe it's important for me to show my fans what they like, I try to wear a tighter t-shirt and pair of pants that make my legs look long. I would usually just wear baggy pants when I know that I'm not going to meet fans, and get changed when I'm meeting them." 

"I want to look good to my fans at all times. That's how I make them happy, and their happiness equals my happiness, so...", he shy added. 
 

KAI dropped his third solo mini album 'Rover' on March 13; it is his first solo comeback in almost a year and a half. 

(Credit= 'GQ KOREA' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
