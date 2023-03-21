[SBS Star] Hyun Bin ♥ Son Ye-jin to Take Strong Legal Action Against Those Spreading Divorce Rumors

이미지 확대하기

Actor Hyun Bin and actress Son Ye-jin's agencies have announced to take strong legal action against fake news.Last week, one YouTuber uploaded a video titled, 'Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin Divorce Only After 6 Months'.The YouTuber stated that Hyun Bin had gambled illegally in Manila, the Philippines, and Son Ye-jin asked for a divorce because Hyun Bin's gambling caused financial losses.Until today, the video was viewed by over 300,000 people around the world.After the release of this video, several other videos were created claiming the original video as "authentic", and added additional information about their "divorce".Agencies of both stars said that the videos were groundless fake news, and shared they will begin action.Hyun Bin's agency VAST Entertainment commented, "We are monitoring the rumors in real time, and we plan to take this to the court."Son Ye-jin's agency Esteem Entertainment reiterated that the rumors are clearly false as well, and they are constantly monitoring the situation internally.They also stated that they have requested YouTube to take the videos down, and will file a suit against them.The celebrity couple got married in the end of last March last year, and welcomed a son on November 27 last year.(Credit= tvN Crash Landing on You, VAST Entertainment)(SBS Star)