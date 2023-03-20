뉴스
[SBS Star] 'The Glory' Star Jung Sung-il Says His 7-Year-Old Son Made Him Feel Popular
Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.03.20 17:54 View Count
After starring in the Netflix's series 'The Glory', actor Jung Sung-il said that his life had changed for the better.

On March 20, a fashion magazine published an interview with Jung Sung-il who acted as 'Ha Do-yeong', the husband of the villain 'Park Yeon-jin' in 'The Glory'.

He sat down and talked about his character, 'Ha Do-yeong', which has become extremely popular after the other character in the series, 'Choi Hye-jeong', named him 'the nicest son of a b****'.  

He claimed that script is a key component when he is choosing a part.

"When I am offered a part, the script matters to me the most. Although the roles are crucial, it is the storyline that really grabs my attention. Character-wise, I think the surroundings have a greater effect on them than their traits. Plus, the actor's viewpoint alters how a character is interpreted.", he explained.

As to the question, "But, don't you find the role of 'Ha Do-yeong' stands particularly special? The character is so well-loved.", his answer was "not really" in a nutshell.

"Of course, it is special to me. However, the character's role in the story is the most important to me, not the character itself.", he expanded on his earlier answer.

He concluded, "Say there are two characters, one is a smaller part with a clear purpose in a story, and the other is the bigger-but-imprecise part. I prefer precise roles."
Jung Sung-il
Jung Sung-il revealed that he experienced changes in many ways after the success of 'The Glory'.

"Positive changes happened, thankfully. I'm getting lots of offers. Above all, I have more acting opportunities. The sheer number of scripts I get has increased, and that means a lot."

Then he revealed a precious episode where he really got to realize his changed popularity.

"Everything is bliss these days. But the greatest part is watching my family's happiness.", he stated.

"One day, my seven-year-old son came from kindergarten and told me the teachers asked for my autograph. He then asked, 'Dad, what is an autograph?'"

Revealing his fatherly side, he confessed, "I was glad to be able to do something for my son, even though he didn't actually know what an autograph is."
Jung Sung-il
Jung Sung-il
(Credit= 'dazedkorea' Instagram, 'Netflix Korea' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
