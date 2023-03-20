뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ji Suk-jin Misspeaks About Song Ji-hyo's Beauty, Ends Up Being Attacked by the Members
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] Ji Suk-jin Misspeaks About Song Ji-hyo's Beauty, Ends Up Being Attacked by the Members

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.03.20 15:05 View Count
[SBS Star] Ji Suk-jin Misspeaks About Song Ji-hyos Beauty, Ends Up Being Attacked by the Members
Entertainer Ji Suk-jin slipped his tongue upon admiring actress Song Ji-hyo's beauty.

On March 19, the cast of SBS' television show 'Running Man' visited entertainer Yang Sechan's hometown, Dongducheon-si.

They went to a steak house and were waiting for their orders.

Looking through pictures Jeon So Min took with her Polaroid camera, Ji Suk-jin was astounded by Song Ji-hyo's beauty.

In awe, he said, "My God, Song Ji-hyo, your face is crushing.", meant as a compliment.

Clearly, he has misspoken. He meant to say Song Ji-hyo's beauty is crushing.

What was also clear was that the members would not let it slide.

"Did you say her face is 'crushed'?", "How could you say such a thing to her?", they ran amok.
Ji Suk-jin and Song Ji-hyo
Yu Jae Seok corrected Ji Suk-jin, "I believe what you have meant was that Song Ji-hyo has crushing beauty."

There started a language lesson for Ji Suk-jin. Kim Jong-kook and Yang Sechan gave him an example to demonstrate the proper usage.

"To say one's face is 'crushed' as in 'you do not look pretty', it has to go like this. 'Yang Sechan, your face looks exceptionally crushed today.'", Kim Jong-kook explained.

Ji Suk-jin, however, was unwilling to budge, "My language skill is fine. I meant what I said! It was a joke.", he tried to talk his way out of his mistake.

"Ji Suk-jin, please don't turn into an old bag. Get yourself together. Are you able to recite times table?", HAHA mocked him.

"Nine times eight is seventy-two.", Ji Suk-jin literally following HAHA's order made everyone burst into laughter.

Seems like his math skills are not 'crushed' thankfully.
Kim Jong-kook and Yang Sechan
HAHA and Ji Seok-jin
(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.