[SBS Star] Ji Suk-jin Misspeaks About Song Ji-hyo's Beauty, Ends Up Being Attacked by the Members

Entertainer Ji Suk-jin slipped his tongue upon admiring actress Song Ji-hyo's beauty.On March 19, the cast of SBS' television show 'Running Man' visited entertainer Yang Sechan's hometown, Dongducheon-si.They went to a steak house and were waiting for their orders.Looking through pictures Jeon So Min took with her Polaroid camera, Ji Suk-jin was astounded by Song Ji-hyo's beauty.In awe, he said, "My God, Song Ji-hyo, your face is crushing.", meant as a compliment.Clearly, he has misspoken. He meant to say Song Ji-hyo's beauty is crushing.What was also clear was that the members would not let it slide."Did you say her face is 'crushed'?", "How could you say such a thing to her?", they ran amok.Yu Jae Seok corrected Ji Suk-jin, "I believe what you have meant was that Song Ji-hyo has crushing beauty."There started a language lesson for Ji Suk-jin. Kim Jong-kook and Yang Sechan gave him an example to demonstrate the proper usage."To say one's face is 'crushed' as in 'you do not look pretty', it has to go like this. 'Yang Sechan, your face looks exceptionally crushed today.'", Kim Jong-kook explained.Ji Suk-jin, however, was unwilling to budge, "My language skill is fine. I meant what I said! It was a joke.", he tried to talk his way out of his mistake."Ji Suk-jin, please don't turn into an old bag. Get yourself together. Are you able to recite times table?", HAHA mocked him."Nine times eight is seventy-two.", Ji Suk-jin literally following HAHA's order made everyone burst into laughter.Seems like his math skills are not 'crushed' thankfully.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)