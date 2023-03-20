뉴스
[SBS Star] 'The Glory' Lee Do Hyun Put More Effort Into Romantic Scenes with Song Hye Kyo than Others?
[SBS Star] 'The Glory' Lee Do Hyun Put More Effort Into Romantic Scenes with Song Hye Kyo than Others?

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.20 11:48
Actor Lee Do Hyun revealed that he put more effort into portraying romantic scenes with actress Song Hye Kyo well than any other scenes in 'The Glory'. 

On March 19, a fashion magazine released Lee Do Hyun's recent interview online. 

In the interview, Lee Do Hyun spoke about starring in Netflix's wildly-popular series 'The Glory' as a character 'Dr. Joo Yeo-jeong'. 

'The Glory' follows 'Moon Dong-eun' (Song Hye Kyo) taking revenge on her high school bullies, an intricate and dangerous mission that is aided by 'Dr. Joo Yeo-Jeong'―the biggest supporter of her mission, her executioner and eventual lover. 

Regarding his acting in 'The Glory', Lee Do Hyun stated that he has never been satisfied by it, "When I monitor myself acting, I'm always like, 'Ah, I should've done it that way instead of this way.' I regret it all the time. That's why I give my all every time I act." 
Lee Do Hyun
Afterward, Lee Do Hyun shared how his family members responded to 'The Glory', "My mom's response was hilarious. She was like, 'Son, I love 'The Glory'! Writer Kim Eun-sook has done an incredible job. Song Hye Kyo's amazing in it as well.' It was when I asked her, 'What about me, mom?', she told me, 'Oh, you were great in it too.'"

He laughed and carried on, "My dad has never talked to me about my projects until recently. 'The Glory' marked the first time he's ever spoken to me about my project. He asked me whether 'Son Myeong-oh' was alive. I found that really cute." 
Lee Do Hyun
As the next question, Lee Do Hyun was asked, "Is there anything that you especially prepared for your character 'Dr. Joo Yeo-jeong'? 

The actor answered, "Since I had to act in romantic scenes with Song Hye Kyo, I tried to put my best effort into acting those scenes. That's certainly something that I really tried to prepare well for." 

He continued, "Also, I'm in my 20s in real life, but 30s in the series, so I made every effort not to look like someone in the 20s. With my purest mind, I worked the hardest to discover ways to look like a person in the 30s. I honestly thought hard on that." 

But that still did not stop him from worrying on site, Lee Do Hyun said, "I kept asking our director things like, 'Don't you think I've gone too much there?', 'I acted too child-like in that scene, didn't I?' and more. I constantly worried." 
 

Currently, 'The Glory' is one of the most globally popular series on Netflix. 

(Credit= 'ESQUIRE Korea' YouTube, 'netflixkr' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
