[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Dong Wook Cutely Complains About Him & Hyun Bin Not Being Recognized in Latvia
Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.20 10:51 Updated 2023.03.20 10:52 View Count
Actor Lee Dong Wook expressed his disappointment about him and another actor Hyun Bin not being recognized at all in Latvia. 

On March 18, Lee Dong Wook, comedians Cho Sae-ho and Nam Chan Hee featured in a popular YouTube show 'Pinggyego' hosted by entertainer Yu Jae Seok. 

During their conversation, Yu Jae Seok told them that as someone with fame, he occasionally feels uncomfortable to receive a lot of attention, and asked Lee Dong Wook if being a celebrity suits the lifestyle of his. 
Lee Dong Wook
Lee Dong Wook answered, "It hasn't really been that long since I became well-known, so I'm always thinking like, 'I should treat my fans well.' And yeah, it's true that too much attention makes me feel uncomfortable sometimes, but overall, they're moderately compatible to one another. I thought I was leading my celebrity life quite well up to now, but...", then paused. 

The actor laughingly explained his pause, "Not very long ago, I spent some time in Latvia. I was there with Hyun Bin, Jeon Yeo Been and Park Jeong Min for the shooting of our upcoming movie. You know what though? Nobody recognized us there!" 

He continued, "It was awesome at first. I thought to myself, 'Wow, it's nice that no one recognizes me. I feel free.' I enjoyed every moment of my time on the first day in Latvia." 
Lee Dong Wook
But Lee Dong Wook shared that he started to think differently from the second day, "As no one continued not recognizing us when we were walking around the streets together on our second day, I was like, 'Hold on... This isn't right. Why isn't anybody recognizing me?'" 

He laughed and went on, "I was a little disappointed, you know. I mean, we're all big in Korea, and I thought 'Hallyu' ('Korean Wave'―the global boom in Korean popular culture) was a thing. It made me wonder whether it had not reached Latvia yet." 

Then, Lee Dong Wook told Yu Jae Seok, Cho Sae-ho and Nam Chang-hee what he came to conclude after his 'free' experience in Latvia, "I realized that it's truly a must to appreciate every little thing as a celebrity while there are still people out there giving me love." 
 

In Latvia, Lee Dong Wook filmed 'Harbin' (working title), which is a film scheduled to be premiered within this year. 

(Credit= '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, VAST Entertainment)  

(SBS Star) 
