[SBS Star] "She Is Amazing" Im Ji Yeon Expresses Her Gratitude to Song Hye Kyo for Being Friendly to Her

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Im Ji Yeon opened up her acting experience with actress Song Hye Kyo.On March 16, in an interview with a news outlet, she expressed her thoughts on acting as a villain for the first time in the Netflix series 'The Glory'.She starred in the series as a character 'Park Yeon-jin', who had shredded the protagonist 'Moon Dong-eun' (Song Hye Kyo) apart with no regret or remorse when they were high school students. Later her perfect life gets destroyed by her then-victim 'Moon Dong-eun' who dedicated all her life to revenging her perpetrators.Im Ji Yeon spilled out she felt uneasy before getting into the scene for the first time with Song Hye Kyo."There were so many scenes in the script where we conflict and curse each other. So, on my first shooting day with her, I thought that I should befriend her as much as I can. And I was in a hurry since my character treats her 'Moon Dong-eun' badly.", Im Ji Yeon expressed her uneasiness getting into an on-scene fight with Song Hye Kyo."I asked her, 'What should I do to get along with you?', in a shy way.", she recalled.Im Ji Yeon described Song Hye Kyo as a comforting person and that she is "very grateful" for that."Song Hye Kyo came to me first, all friendly with a 'do whatever you want' vibe. So getting close to her was easy. There were no qualms, even when shooting the scenes where we fight and our energies collide. Quickly, we became close, talking over food and puppies onsite. So I had no trouble acting with Song Hye Kyo. In fact, doing scenes with her 'Moon Dong-eun' was the most comfortable."Her chemistry with Song Hye Kyo shined throughout the series, and her acting in 'The Glory' is the most well-received one in her acting career."Never have I imagined being so much praised. Acting 'Park Yeon-jin' scared me. Not just the character but filming, and going to the site, the whole package was and still is, terrifying. I think the success of 'The Glory' has affected me. I am twice afraid of failing. But as much as I'm afraid, my desire to do better got bigger.", Im Ji Yeon expressed complex feelings after the series' massive hit."And I am so thankful for all the praises.", she added, "Those words are fulfilling. The sense of achievement after breaking and falling is the drive for me to act."(Credit= 'Netfilx Korea' YouTube, 'netflixkr' Instagram)(SBS Star)