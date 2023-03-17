뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "She Is Amazing" Im Ji Yeon Expresses Her Gratitude to Song Hye Kyo for Being Friendly to Her
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "She Is Amazing" Im Ji Yeon Expresses Her Gratitude to Song Hye Kyo for Being Friendly to Her

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.03.17 18:03 View Count
[SBS Star] "She Is Amazing" Im Ji Yeon Expresses Her Gratitude to Song Hye Kyo for Being Friendly to Her
Actress Im Ji Yeon opened up her acting experience with actress Song Hye Kyo.

On March 16, in an interview with a news outlet, she expressed her thoughts on acting as a villain for the first time in the Netflix series 'The Glory'.

She starred in the series as a character 'Park Yeon-jin', who had shredded the protagonist 'Moon Dong-eun' (Song Hye Kyo) apart with no regret or remorse when they were high school students. Later her perfect life gets destroyed by her then-victim 'Moon Dong-eun' who dedicated all her life to revenging her perpetrators.

Im Ji Yeon spilled out she felt uneasy before getting into the scene for the first time with Song Hye Kyo.

"There were so many scenes in the script where we conflict and curse each other. So, on my first shooting day with her, I thought that I should befriend her as much as I can. And I was in a hurry since my character treats her 'Moon Dong-eun' badly.", Im Ji Yeon expressed her uneasiness getting into an on-scene fight with Song Hye Kyo.

"I asked her, 'What should I do to get along with you?', in a shy way.", she recalled.
Im Ji Yeon and Song Hye Kyo
Im Ji Yeon
Im Ji Yeon described Song Hye Kyo as a comforting person and that she is "very grateful" for that. 

"Song Hye Kyo came to me first, all friendly with a 'do whatever you want' vibe. So getting close to her was easy. There were no qualms, even when shooting the scenes where we fight and our energies collide. Quickly, we became close, talking over food and puppies onsite. So I had no trouble acting with Song Hye Kyo. In fact, doing scenes with her 'Moon Dong-eun' was the most comfortable."

Her chemistry with Song Hye Kyo shined throughout the series, and her acting in 'The Glory' is the most well-received one in her acting career.

"Never have I imagined being so much praised. Acting 'Park Yeon-jin' scared me. Not just the character but filming, and going to the site, the whole package was and still is, terrifying. I think the success of 'The Glory' has affected me. I am twice afraid of failing. But as much as I'm afraid, my desire to do better got bigger.", Im Ji Yeon expressed complex feelings after the series' massive hit.

"And I am so thankful for all the praises.", she added, "Those words are fulfilling. The sense of achievement after breaking and falling is the drive for me to act."
Im Ji Yeon and Song Hye Kyo
(Credit= 'Netfilx Korea' YouTube, 'netflixkr' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.