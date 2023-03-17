[SBS Star] VIDEO: Cha Joo Young Clarifies 'The Glory' Bullies Are Not Bullies in Real Life

이미지 확대하기

Actress Cha Joo Young made clear that 'The Glory' bullies are not bullies in real life.On March 16, Cha Joo Young sat down for an interview with a fashion magazine to talk about her recently-premiered revenge series 'The Glory'―it is considered one of the most successful Netflix's Korean series.Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, 'Moon Dong-eun' (actress Song Hye Kyo) puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes.Cha Joo Young played the role of 'Choi Hye-jeong', who survived the abuse by fitting in with the perpetrators.As the main question of the interview, Cha Joo Young was asked what sort of student she was in the real world."I was just a very ordinary student, the one that's quiet and hard-working.", Cha Joo Young replied.Since Cha Joo Young's character contrasted with her real self, Cha Joo Young noted that it was interesting to act 'Choi Hye-jeong'.The actress stated, "At the same time as being interesting, it was hard, like really really difficult to be 'Choi Hye-jeong'. In some scenes, I had to take everything I got out of me. To do that throughout the shooting was challenging. It was definitely something that wasn't so easy to do."After that, the interviewer mentioned seeing Cha Joo Young's Instagram photos with 'The Glory' bullies of them hanging out together outside shooting, then asked what they do when they get together.In response to the question, Cha Joo Young commented, "We don't do anything that special. We usually gather at each other's place, and spend time there. Sometimes, we order food, and other times, we cook.", pointing out they are all unlike their evil characters in 'The Glory'.Once again emphasizing that they are not mean and crazy in reality, she continued explaining, "We talk a lot; we speak about the same kind of stuff all the time. We just talk about ourselves, the projects that we are doing and living this life. Not too special at all."(Credit= 'ESQUIRE Korea' YouTube, Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)