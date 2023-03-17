[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS J-HOPE Reveals that the Date for His Military Enlistment Has Come Out

호비 공식적인 스케줄은 다 끝났고 정말 찍어논게 많다고��



️이제 공식적인 저의 스케줄들이 다 끝나가지고 또 그 안부차 좀 이야기 드리기 위해서 왔습니다 정말 찍어논게 너무 많아가지고 그렇다고 막 큰 기대를 하시기에는 뭐 좀 다양하게 여러분들 위해서 열심히 마지막까지 좀 준비를 했습니다

얼마나 더 멋있고 멋있는 모습을 보여줄지ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ



️이제와서 드는 생각은 하루 빨리 다녀와서 그냥 여러분들께 성숙한 모습을 보여드리는게 맞지 않을까라는 생각이 좀 들고

�� 군대에 있는 시간 동안 목표가 뭐냐면 "안 늙고 오기"ㅎㅎㅎㅎㅎ늙지않고..좋은 컨디션을 유지하며

J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS revealed that the date for his military enlistment has been set.On March 16, J-HOPE went live on the group's online fan community WeVerse.At the beginning of the live broadcast, J-HOPE told why he decided to spend time with fans on this particular day, "I've officially wrapped all promotions for my solo release 'on the street' up today. So, I wanted to thank you for your support, and give you an update on my life."The BTS member resumed, "I filmed a lot of stuff during my promotions. But don't get your hopes up too high, because those videos may not be as interesting as you might think. I just wanted to prepare different things for you before concluding this chapter of my life."After that, J-HOPE explained what he meant by 'before concluding this chapter of my life', "I can't tell you the details yet, but my military enlistment date has been issued. I think now is about time for me to really get ready for it."He continued, "After JIN began his military service, I wondered when it would be the best for me to start mine. As the date approached, I came to think like this, 'Okay, you know what? I want to complete it as soon as I can, and present the maturer me to you guys.'""It would be a lie to tell you that I'm not worried though. I'm definitely worried. I keep thinking, 'Will I be able to adjust well to the military life?', 'I'll be fine for the next year and a half, right?', 'What kind of life shall I lead when I'm done with it?' and so on.", he added.Then, J-HOPE shared that he thought about a goal that he wants to achieve in the military.He laughingly commented, "My goal is to stay young while I'm there. I'm going to stay fit, and try not to get old."Previously, BTS' management agency announced that J-HOPE would begin the process of military enlistment by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement, without providing a specific time frame for the entry.He will be the second member of BTS to enlist in the military, following the oldest member JIN, who began his national mandatory duty in December.(Credit= WeVerse, Big Hit Music)(SBS Star)