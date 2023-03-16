뉴스
[SBS Star] Choo Sung Hoon Shares His Wish to Die with Choo Sa Rang in His Arms
Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.16 17:14 View Count
Korean-Japanese MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Choo Sung Hoon shared that he wishes to die with his daughter Choo Sa Rang in his arms. 

On March 15, Choo Sung Hoon guested on tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block'. 

During the conversation with the two hosts―Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho, Choo Sung Hoon spoke of Choo Sa Rang. 

"She went from a baby to a 12-year-old girl in no time.", he said with a smile, "She's grown so much over the years. As far as I'm aware, she's taller than most of her friends at school." 
Choo Sung Hoon
Then, Choo Sung Hoon expressed his sadness about him not being able to hug Choo Sa Rang as much now that she has grown awfully a lot. 

Choo Sung Hoon stated, "There are fewer opportunities for me to hug her these days, and that makes me sad. I got to hug her recently though. We were walking together, and she told me that she was too tired to walk anymore. So, I ended up walking with her in my arms." 

He added, "As soon as she fell into my arms, I felt as if I was taken back to the past. It felt strange, but really nice. My heart felt like it would melt." 
Choo Sung Hoon
While he was having a wonderful moment with Choo Sa Rang, a rush of reality hit his head, he explained with a sigh, "I started to realize that the reality was that I can't stay like this with her forever." 

Choo Sung Hoon went on, "I wish that I could keep hugging her until the time ends, but that's just impossible, you know. She'll grow up even more and...", struggling to continue. 

A couple of seconds later, he told the hosts, "I would like to breathe my last with Sa Rang in my arms.", then added, "When I was young, I used to get annoyed with my mom because I didn't like the way she showed me her love. I know it's taken me long, but I finally learned what love for a child is like after Sa Rang was born." 
Choo Sung Hoon
Choo Sung Hoon and Choo Sa Rang shot to fame years ago when they appeared on KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman'. 

At that time, Choo Sung Hoon and Choo Sa Rang's father-daughter relationship put a smile on many. 

(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block)  

(SBS Star) 
