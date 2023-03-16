뉴스
[SBS Star] "I'm Really Excited About It Too" BIGBANG G-DRAGON Raises Fans Expectations for His Comeback
Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.16
G-DRAGON of K-pop boy group BIGBANG excited fans with news about his comeback. 

On March 16, G-DRAGON's cover photos for fashion magazine Harper's BAZAAR Korea's April issue were uploaded online. 

For the photos, G-DRAGON styled himself with a set of clothes from French designer brand CHANEL's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. 

As if proving he is indeed CHANEL's house ambassador, G-DRAGON perfectly pulled off all the clothes that he put on. 

Harper's BAZAAR Korea stated, "From G-DRAGON's wild appearance to bold and elegant attitude, the mysterious gaze that is unique to him and his swaggering gestures impressed us. The photographers were like, 'Just wow.' throughout the shooting." 
G-DRAGON
Along with the photos, the magazine also released a brief interview of G-DRAGON where he spoke about his return to the industry. 

G-DRAGON said, "I've been wanting to tell everybody that I'm busy getting ready for some projects that are making me all very excited." 

He continued, "I can't tell you exactly how much I'm done with these projects, but I'm working on a lot of different projects at the moment. I'm slowly preparing them all, step by step." 
G-DRAGON
Not only has it been years since G-DRAGON returned to the industry as part of BIGBANG, but also as solo. 

If G-DRAGON makes his long-awaited comeback this year, it will mark his first solo album release in about six years since his 2017 album 'Kwon Ji-yong'.

Currently, countless fans around the world are eagerly awaiting his upcoming comeback, hoping it to be soon. 
G-DRAGON
(Credit= 'BIGBANG' Facebook, 'harpersbazaarkorea' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
