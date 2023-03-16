[SBS Star] Hwang Kwang Hee Confesses the Reason Behind His Plastic Surgery Reveal

이미지 확대하기

K-pop artist Hwang Kwang Hee revealed why he went public with his plastic surgery.On March 15, Hwang Kwang Hee made a guest appearance on tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block'.With comedian Yu Jae Seok and Cho Sae-ho as hosts, Hwang Kwang Hee retraced his steps in show business.He debuted as a member of K-pop boy group ZE:A in 2010. The life was not what he anticipated, though.Hwang Kwang Hee made his debut after five years of training, and what was waiting for him was their debut song, 'Mazeltov' but all his share was only three seconds.He shared how he felt, by saying, "I never mentioned this before, but it was disheartening. When I was preparing to be a K-pop star, I dreamed of putting on cool performances like any other. You know, all that singing and dancing, I can preform better than people might think.", and he went on, "I prepared a lot and all they gave me was fleeting three seconds. I thought, 'Maybe that will change in the next album', but it still kept happening. I was hurt.""But who would I blame other than myself? All of that happened because I wasn't appealing enough.", he said, then explained how he made up his mind, "That is when I realized that making it into debut is just a starting point. I had to work hard to go further.", he said.Hwang Kwang Hee never made it to the center of the stage. What made him famous was his on-air confession regarding his plastic surgery."That kind of reveal can never be a good PR for a K-pop star. But I went there to represent ZE:A on a television show. My thought process was that if I made an amusing story out of it and works out, that would gradually open up more opportunities for us. The confession was my desperate measure for our team. I was always desperate.", he frankly remarked.Although the group ZE:A disbanded in 2017, Hwang Kwang Hee's name stood still. He won the audience over with his frugal charm as a successful entertainer.At the end of the show, he expressed how thrilled he was to get the chance to share his story."Me watching this at home would be deliriously happy. I wondered if anyone would want to hear what's on my mind since I have always been the one to please people. If people watch this and my story makes them smile, it would mean everything to me.", he concluded.(Credit= '유 퀴즈 온 더 튜브' '오분순삭' 'MBCkpop' YouTube)(SBS Star)