뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Was Overwhelmed" Kim Hieora Was 'Stoned' by Song Hye Kyo's Beauty
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "I Was Overwhelmed" Kim Hieora Was 'Stoned' by Song Hye Kyo's Beauty

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.03.16 09:57 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Was Overwhelmed" Kim Hieora Was Stoned by Song Hye Kyos Beauty
'The Glory' star Kim Hieora confessed that she is a fan of actress Song Hye Kyo, the lead of the series.

On March 14, in an interview with a news outlet, Kim Hieora spoke of her thoughts and feelings on acting the character 'Lee Sa-rah' in one of the most successful Netflix's Korean series 'The Glory'.

'Lee Sa-rah' is one of the bullies who tore the main character 'Moon Dong-eun' apart when she was a high school student.

She, the grown-up 'Lee Sa-rah', is a character with extreme contradiction. A daughter of the minister but a drug addict, seemingly free yet hooked on drugs.

Kim Hieora successfully brought the character to life, and now she is fully recognized by the public.
Kim Hieora
She shared a special on-site episode she bore in mind, as follows.

"When 'Moon Dong-eun' confronted 'Lee Sa-rah' at her father's church, that was when I had my first shooting.", stated Kim Hieora.

"I had been a real fan of Song Hye Kyo. When I brought it up to her, she told me she had heard all the wonderful things about my acting and that she came with high expectations. And she said, 'I prepared a lot to not fall behind. You can do whatever you want in front of the camera.' She was boosting my confidence.", Kim Hieora expressed her gratitude toward Song Hye Kyo.

"I was over the moon by her words.", she resumed, "Then the shooting began, Song Hye Kyo stood in front of me, and I looked into her face. All of a sudden, I was overwhelmed by her beauty. All I could think of was, 'She is so beautiful.' After shooting the scene, the director approached and asked me if I could 'act meaner'.", she laughed, reminiscing the moment she had frozen acting alongside her idol.

Song Hye Kyo performed the adult version of the character 'Moon Dong-eun', the victim of school violence. The mentioned scene is when vengeful adult 'Moon Dong-eun' confronts 'Lee Sa-rah' in her father's church and threatens 'Lee Sa-rah' with her drug issue.

Kim Hieora said, "The scene made me see Song Hye Kyo in a whole new light. After snatching my hair, she blew some pulled-out ones out from her hands. I noticed her trembling hands. She acted that way because using force on someone is unnatural to 'Moon Dong-eun'. At that moment, Song Hye Kyo was gone, and she became the character. I could fully emerge into 'Lee Sa-rah' because her 'Moon Dong-eun' was real.", commented Kim Hieora, revealing her love and respect for Song Hye Kyo.
Kim Hieora and Song Hye Kyo
Kim Hieora and Song Hye Kyo
(Credit= 'Netflix Korea' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.