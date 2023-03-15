뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Welcome to My Jungle, Yeon-jin." Im Ji Yeon Devoured Rat Meat 8 Years Ago?
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] "Welcome to My Jungle, Yeon-jin." Im Ji Yeon Devoured Rat Meat 8 Years Ago?

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.03.15 09:51 View Count
[SBS Star] "Welcome to My Jungle, Yeon-jin." Im Ji Yeon Devoured Rat Meat 8 Years Ago?
'The Glory' star Im Ji Yeon's duality is taking over the internet, as a wild moment in her past has resurfaced.

Im Ji Yeon's eight-years-ago appearance on a television show, being free and brave in the jungle, is now excavated and taking over the internet for its vast difference from her notorious yet popular character 'Park Yeon-jin', of the Netflix series 'The Glory'.

In 2015, Im Ji Yeon made a guest appearance on the SBS' television show 'Law of the Jungle', where celebrities were taken to survive the corners of the world.

Im Ji Yeon, who was 26 at the time, was unquestionably the most courageous member of the cast when she was taken to a remote area of Vietnam with other celebrities.

Over and over again, she proved herself to be a true jungle material by stepping up for everything and eating anything she could.

When she was paired with actor Lee Sung-jae to catch a snake for dinner, Im Ji Yeon grabbed the snake by hand on her first attempt. While all the staff and her partner flinched and ran off as the snake wriggled, she commented on the experience, "a big fun".

Her daring attitude earned her a new name, 'The Reptile Girl Im-diana (referencing Indiana Jones)'.
Im Ji Yeon
Im Ji Yeon
She has a strong stomach, indeed. Everyone panicked when the staff handed the crew rats to eat, except for Im Ji Yeon.

Im Ji Yeon, who volunteered to observe the preparation of the rat meat, was of course the first to try the fried rat dish.

"Crispy and delicious. It tastes like fried chicken.", she commented. From the body part to its tail, the actress left nothing but the bones. 
  
As a result of the series' recent success, her past jungle phase has been rediscovered.

The malicious 'Park Yeon-jin' roaming around in the jungle daring and freely, has shocked the internet.

One online community user commented, "Now I understand how Im Ji Yeon can stomach the most horrifying roles. She has no fears. She's a queen of adaptation."
Im Ji Yeon
(Credit= '빽능 - SBS 옛날 예능' YouTube, Netflix)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.