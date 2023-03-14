[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK ROSE Professionally Handles Her Wardrobe Malfunction on Stage

이미지 확대하기

ROSÈ WARDROBE MALFUNCTION



SHE STILL BEING CUTE AND PROFESSIONAL THO #BORNPINKinJAKARTA #BORNPINKinJKT pic.twitter.com/nmRXtMzCor — acipaa �� (@jentlevodkaa) March 11, 2023

#ROSÉ is so professional! She had a dress malfunction on the stage, but she still performed perfectly����#BORNPINKInJakarta pic.twitter.com/8lUIVYdBNZ — Popbela.com (@Popbela_com) March 11, 2023

ROSÉ of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was seen handling her dress malfunction on stage like a complete professional.Last weekend, BLACKPINK held the group's concert 'BORN PINK' at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia.When ROSÉ took the stage with her solo performance 'Hard to Love', an unexpected incident occurred.The clasp holding her dress up came loose as she performed, almost exposing the front of her body.If that was any of us, we probably would have panicked, but ROSÉ demonstrated her professionalism instead of going into a panic mode.Thankfully, ROSÉ noticed this right away, and she quickly held it in place by holding the top half of her dress with her hand in time.She continued singing and dancing as if nothing happened, and approached one of the dancers nearby.She signaled the dancer to help her tie the strap back on, and he instantly got her message.While the dancer helped with her dress, ROSÉ continued with her performance in a calm manner even though it was an awkward moment for her.About 20 seconds later, the dress was back to its initial place, and ROSÉ excitedly threw herself to the middle of the stage.She wrapped up her performance flawlessly, leaving the audience amazed with her professionalism.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)