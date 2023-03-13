[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook's Lawyer Friend Shares that Kim Jong-kook Has Been Scammed Multiple Times

이미지 확대하기

It was revealed that singer Kim Jong-kook has been scammed a bunch of times.On March 12 episode of SBS' television show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook brought a friend along.The friend was named Park Min-chul, a well-known divorce lawyer, who has been friends with Kim Jong-kook for many years.About Park Min-chul, Kim Jong-kook said, "Min-chul has the gift of gab. He makes a living from talking. He's a total nagger though. He always tells me to be careful of people and not get scammed."Park Min-chul responded, "Well, I have my reason for saying those things to Jong-kook. It's because Jong-kook has been scammed many times in the past. He's also trusted people too much that he's been deceived. That wasn't just once as well."As his friend disclosed previously-unveiled information about him on air, Kim Jong-kook awkwardly laughed and broke out in a sweat.Then, one of the 'My Little Old Boy' members Lee Sang Min asked if there was any secret that Kim Jong-kook had.Park Min-chul immediately answered, "No, Jong-kook doesn't really have any secrets. His real self is pretty much shown to the public. He's not too different in real life."Disappointed, another member Tak Jae Hoon whispered in Park Min-chul's ear, "Just say that he has a complicated dating life."To this, Park Min-chul told the 'My Little Old Boy' members, "Oh, yeah. Jong-kook says he is not dating anyone, but I can't say that's entirely true. Wait a minute. Let me rephrase that. It's very unlikely that he doesn't have any girls around him.", then laughed.Upon listening to Park Min-chul's overly-complex answer blended with awkwardness, Tak Jae-hoon stated with a bitter smile, "Okay, I guess his words really tell us that Jong-kook isn't in a relationship at the moment."(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)(SBS Star)