[SBS Star] Shin Ye Eun Leaves 'The Glory'ous Comment to a Soccer Player: Fans Are Loving It
[SBS Star] Shin Ye Eun Leaves 'The Glory'ous Comment to a Soccer Player: Fans Are Loving It

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.03.13 17:56 View Count
[SBS Star] Shin Ye Eun Leaves The Gloryous Comment to a Soccer Player: Fans Are Loving It
Actress Shin Ye Eun showed her love for soccer player Koo Ja-cheol of Jeju United FC with her famous line from 'The Glory'. 

On March 11, Jeju United FC posted a series of Koo Ja-cheol's photos on their official Instagram account. 

With all his glory, the soccer player looked furious on the field, fully concentrated.

Jeju United FC wrote in the caption, "Go, Koo Ja-cheol! Bravo! Looking great, Koo Ja-cheol!"

If you have not noticed, they are quoting a famous line from the Netflix series 'The Glory'. A character 'Moon Dong-eun' says this line to 'Park Yeon-jin', her target of revenge. 

Little did they know whom or what could be summoned by this joke.
Shin Ye Eun
"Was dyin' to see you.", wrote Shin Ye Eun in the comment section.

The actress played the younger version of 'Park Yeon-jin', a vicious high school bully, in wildly popular 'The Glory'. And she is known to be a huge fan of Koo Ja-cheol since 2011.

The comment Shin Ye Eun left is another citation of the series, a gut-chilling line her character 'Park Yeon-jin' used to spit out to her victims, her cruelty compressed in a single phrase.

But all the horrors aside, fans have sensed the love and support Shin Ye Eun shows for Koo Ja-cheol. She only follows her agency and Koo Ja-cheol on Instagram.

The Jeju United FC cheekily replied under her comment, "Welcome to my 'Koo'-round, Yeon-jin.", another reference to the series―it is a line where 'Moon Dong-eun' warns 'Park Yeon-jin' that the table has turned.

The skyrocketing popularity of 'The Glory' compound with the show's star Shin Ye Eun's well-known love for Koo Ja-cheol made this moment, and it is a true gift to the series' fans.
Shin Ye Eun
Shin Ye Eun and Koo Ja-cheol
(Credit= 'Jeju United FC' 'Netflix Korea' Youtube, 'jejuunitedfc' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
