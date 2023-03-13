[SBS Star] Shin Ye Eun Leaves 'The Glory'ous Comment to a Soccer Player: Fans Are Loving It

On March 11, Jeju United FC posted a series of Koo Ja-cheol's photos on their official Instagram account.
With all his glory, the soccer player looked furious on the field, fully concentrated.
Jeju United FC wrote in the caption, "Go, Koo Ja-cheol! Bravo! Looking great, Koo Ja-cheol!"
If you have not noticed, they are quoting a famous line from the Netflix series 'The Glory'. A character 'Moon Dong-eun' says this line to 'Park Yeon-jin', her target of revenge.
Little did they know whom or what could be summoned by this joke.
The actress played the younger version of 'Park Yeon-jin', a vicious high school bully, in wildly popular 'The Glory'. And she is known to be a huge fan of Koo Ja-cheol since 2011.
The comment Shin Ye Eun left is another citation of the series, a gut-chilling line her character 'Park Yeon-jin' used to spit out to her victims, her cruelty compressed in a single phrase.
But all the horrors aside, fans have sensed the love and support Shin Ye Eun shows for Koo Ja-cheol. She only follows her agency and Koo Ja-cheol on Instagram.
The Jeju United FC cheekily replied under her comment, "Welcome to my 'Koo'-round, Yeon-jin.", another reference to the series―it is a line where 'Moon Dong-eun' warns 'Park Yeon-jin' that the table has turned.
The skyrocketing popularity of 'The Glory' compound with the show's star Shin Ye Eun's well-known love for Koo Ja-cheol made this moment, and it is a true gift to the series' fans.
(SBS Star)