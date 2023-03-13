[SBS Star] Roh Yoonseo Flatly Refuses to Follow HAHA on Instagram; HAHA Pretends to Be Fine by It

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Roh Yoonseo flatly refused to follow singer HAHA back on Instagram.On March 12 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Roh Yoonseo and model Joo Woo Jae made a guest appearance.After the 'first' class, the members of 'Running Man' except for Yu Jae Seok and Ji Suk-jin, and two guests stood together to decide which class they wanted to attend out of Yu Jae Seok and Ji Suk-jin's class on 'how to fail at games on TV shows'.As HAHA saw Roh Yoonseo choosing to attend Yu Jae Seok's class, he said to everybody in the room, "Look, Yoonseo chose Yu Jae Seok over Ji Suk-jin. I'm sure she has a good reason for this. She's passed the 'first' class earlier. You guys saw that, right? She's young and popular too!"Then, HAHA looked at Roh Yoonseo and commented, "How about you and I becoming friends? I'll start talking casually to you from now on. Shall we follow each other on Instagram?"When HAHA said this, Roh Yoonseo looked confused for a bit, seeming like she did not hear him well.A short moment later, she realized what he said to her, then started laughing hard.While she laughed, Roh Yoonseo told HAHA, "But I'm only allowed to follow my company's account."HAHA blinked at her unexpected answer, and asked, "What's with your company? Does that mean I'll follow you, but you won't follow me back?"With a bright smile, Roh Yoonseo replied, "I'm always keeping my eyes on people's Instagram though, specifically those around me."HAHA acted as if he was completely fine by that, but Jeon So Min made fun of him, "She's cut you off, oppa!"The rest of 'Running Man' members also laughed at HAHA for getting rejected just like that.Roh Yoonseo got her name out there with tvN's 2022 drama 'Our Blues' and recently-ended series 'Crash Course in Romance'.Like she explained, she only follows her company account on her Instagram, but has as many as 1.3 million followers.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)