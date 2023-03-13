[SBS Star] BTS J-HOPE's Father Was His High School Teacher and Did Not Approve of Him Dancing

이미지 확대하기

J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS confessed that his father disapproved of his dancing when J-HOPE was a high school student.On March 12, J-HOPE guested on KBS 'The Seasons: Jay Park's Drive', hosted by singer Jay Park.J-HOPE performed one of his songs 'on the street', and his comment, "This stage is 'Jay Park's Drive' exclusive.", made the crowd run wild.After the performance, J-HOPE revealed his early-started dancing saga.The host, Jay Park asked, "Were your parents supportive of your dancing?""My father was very much against it.", J-HOPE stated, "Actually, he taught literature in my high school, so his disappointment was huge. To him, I was a smart student who suddenly went astray."He added, "I was unable to balance well between studying and dancing. I was so deeply into it. I used to get up during the break of the day and arrive home super late after dancing. Basically, I've been dancing instead of studying. That's why my father was against it.", he honestly confessed.But, the K-pop superstar claimed that things had changed, "Of course, now they are all for it. They became the most supportive people. My parents must enjoy watching this show, too.""Yeah, parents are always the biggest fans.", Jay Park agreed.J-HOPE did once disclose in a video that his parents had set up a stone engraved with 'HOPE's world' in honor of his exceptional work in the music industry.In the video, his father proudly displayed the stone, expressing his love and support for J-HOPE.(Credit= KBS The Seasons: Jay Park's drive, Online Community)(SBS Star)