[SBS Star] VIDEO: "We Had No Choice" Tiffany Young on Girls' Generation's Crazy Costumes

On March 7, a fashion magazine posted a video interview with K-pop girl group Girls' Generation member Tiffany Young. She skimmed through her fashion history, iconic concepts, and costumes she tried as Tiffany of Girls' Generation.Being one of the most-celebrated second-generation girl groups for 16 years, Girls' Generation has been the forerunner of several fashion eras.Tiffany Young shared some behind-stories of the memorable fashion moments of Girls' Generation.In the concept image for the song 'Genie' released in 2009, Tiffany Young is wearing a white, Marine Corps uniform-inspired costume."It was a sensation indeed. But at the time, there was no such thing as the internet hype that exists now. The only thing our management did for the PR was to just reveal the photo. I may sound like an old person, but who cares.", she responded to her photo, taken 14 years ago.About the next one, the cover of 'The Boys', she said that this costume is her favorite."I specifically remember shooting this picture because of the message the song has. It was a bold move saying that 'we shall take the lead'. Girls' Generation was able to deliver that kind of message upfront for the first time."Tiffany Young elaborated, "As we are leading all the girls, each member took part as a fairy tale princess. And since Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid' is my favorite, I got to sit on disco balls as you can see, while having plastic particles splattered on my legs."The next one was the cover of 'Twinkle', and looking into the image, Tiffany Young made a comment, "That twinkles too much, it hurts my eyes.""See, the pink stain on my body is actual paint.", she passionately explained, "They painted me with, you know, a spray tan machine, on every joint! Even now, it is shocking."On the group's 2013 cover of 'I Got a Boy', she commented, "I thought it was a concept Girls' Generation has never tried. They added more accessories to me after shooting that photo, and a lot was going on in my top. I don't know how I managed to perform on stage with all that on me."She claimed that the members had no say in the selection of such outrageous costumes, but the celebrity seems to have made peace with it."As I see it now, I don't think it was a bad thing. Girls' Generation was able to explore a wide range of concepts because we had trust and followed the management. Now I understand the thoughts behind those crazy concepts. And based on those experiences, I can make better judgments when choosing stage outfits myself. Overall, the Girls' Generation era helped me to realize how important a costume to a performer."(Credit= 'Haper's BAZZAR Korea' 'MBCKpop' YouTube)(SBS Star)