[SBS Star] VIDEO: JENNIE Gives BABYMONSTER the Kind of Advice that She Wanted to Receive as a Trainee

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK was seen giving the members of her label YG Entertainment's upcoming girl group BABYMONSTER heartfelt advice based on her experience in the industry.On March 10, the first episode of BABYMONSTER's documentary 'Last Evolution' was unveiled online.In this episode, Yang Hyun-suk―the head producer of YG Entertainment―divided the seven prospective members of BABYMONSTER into two different teams for a singing mission.For 'Team A', he tied two vocalists PHARITA, AHYEON and one rapper RUKA with each other.They decided to cover ROSÉ of BLACKPINK's solo track 'Gone', and practiced hard for their mission every day.To see how 'Team A' was doing and help them in any ways she could, JENNIE stopped by their studio one day.After carefully listening to their cover of 'Gone', JENNIE clapped for them and went, "PHARITA was that one person who made the most lasting impact on me. You sound absolutely beautiful when you sing. It almost feels as if I can still hear your sing."Then, JENNIE turned to AHYEON and said, "I can sense that you have the most talent among the girls here. You're amazing at making eye contact too. I see a lot of potential in your singing skills. I was impressed."Lastly, the BLACKPINK member gave her feedback to RUKA, "You rapped, right? You did well, but there is something I want to tell you about rapping. The most important part of rapping is, confidence, confidence and confidence. It's also essential to find your own color, and show that during your performance."In response to JENNIE's comment, RUKA had a question to ask JENNIE.RUKA asked, "I tend to get really nervous whenever I perform for an evaluation. I would like to ask you if you have your own ways to cast aside your nervousness before going on stage."Without hesitation, JENNIE answered, "Rather than thinking about things like 'What if I go out of tune?', I always try to think of how I'm going to impress everyone in the audience. That is what I remind myself before every performance."After that, JENNIE noted while looking back at her days as a trainee, "When I was a trainee, I would often make mistakes. But I was certain about one thing. I told myself that I was going to make debut and perform on stage no matter what happens."She continued, "BLACKPINK members aren't perfect singers nor dancers. Nevertheless, we all had the same goal, and kept going forward to it together. We were all like, 'We'll have to die if we don't make it.' We worked that hard, and that's how we came all the way here.""I wish someone had told me these stuff when I was a trainee. So, I'm simply trying to tell you everything that I wished I heard back then. But yeah, I hope you'll be able to tell everybody what you want to tell them just with your performance.", JENNIE smiled as she wrapped up the talk.(Credit= 'BABYMONSTER' YouTube)(SBS Star)