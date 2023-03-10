뉴스
[SBS Star] "My Heart Is Overflowing with Love" HyunA Hints at Getting Back Together with DAWN?
[SBS Star] "My Heart Is Overflowing with Love" HyunA Hints at Getting Back Together with DAWN?

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.10

Lee Narin

Published 2023.03.10 14:07 View Count
[SBS Star] "My Heart Is Overflowing with Love" HyunA Hints at Getting Back Together with DAWN?
K-pop artist HyunA hinted at getting back together with another K-pop artist DAWN in her recent interview. 

On March 9, HyunA's 'fun' interview was uploaded on one fashion magazine's YouTube channel. 

As HyunA stated that she loves doing things fun, the interviewer asked what in particular she finds fun. 

HyunA replied, "Every day is fun for me. There are so many things in the world that I find enjoyable. Doing this interview right now is fun. I'm fascinated by trying new things. I love challenges as well." 
HyunA
After that, HyunA was asked if there was any particular fun activity that she was into lately, and she said that she was into art, specifically painting. 

HyunA added that she has in fact been actively working as an artist named 'Ddasa KEEM'―her newest alter ego―these days, "I go into my art room the first thing in the morning. When I paint, I feel completely relaxed."

Then, she revealed that some even asked her to hold an exhibition at their gallery, "I turned them down though. I don't know if it's because I'm still not ready to open my heart to the public, but I want to paint just for myself for the time being. I might hold one in the future, but I feel like now is not the time yet." 

When asked what inspires her creativity, HyunA answered, "Love inspires me a lot. My heart is always overflowing with love, that's why. My days are never the same when it comes to love. So, I get inspired by the different kind of love that comes to me every day." 
 

Last December, HyunA shared that her and her 6-year boyfriend DAWN broke up by saying, "We've decided to remain as friends/co-workers from this day forward. Thank you for the love and support you've given us up to now." 

But in January, it was reported that they were dating each other again; industry insiders told the media, "They're together everywhere they go, just like the times when they publicized their relationship." 

HyunA nor DAWN have yet to give any response to these reports, but many believe HyunA's magazine interview indicates that they really are back together. 
HyunA
(Credit= 'COSMOPOLITAN Korea' YouTube, 'hyojong_1994' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
