뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Fan at 'The Glory' Press Conference Makes Song Hye Kyo Laugh Until Crying
라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Fan at 'The Glory' Press Conference Makes Song Hye Kyo Laugh Until Crying

Cho Yunjung

Published 2023.03.10 14:29 Updated 2023.03.10 14:34 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Fan at The Glory Press Conference Makes Song Hye Kyo Laugh Until Crying
A fan's reenaction of 'The Glory' star Song Hye Kyo's dramatic scene from the Netflix series made Song Hye Kyo burst into laughter to the point of crying.

On March 8, Netflix streamed a press conference for The Glory: Part 2's production live on their YouTube channel. Part two of the series will be unveiled today, March 10 (KST).

The actors of 'The Glory' and the writer Kim Eun-sook shared various spoilers and behind-the-scene details during the press conference.
casts
However, it was one brave audience that marked the highlight of the day.

"Was there a scene in part two where in the middle of the performance you thought, 'I nailed it'?", a member of the audience asked Song Hye Kyo.

The host JaeJae asked the fan, "Do you have any particular scene in mind where you've felt that way about her acting? If you have, would you recreate the scene for us?"

"Then I'd need everyone's attention, please.", to everyone's surprise, the brave fan readily accepted the offer.

After a short moment of delayed embarrassment, the fan exclaimed, "Stop laughing like that!", still fully committed to the performance.

The line is from the part two's pre-released teaser, where Song Hye Kyo's character 'Moon Dong-eun' is on the ground and yelling frantically at someone, most likely her opposing character 'Park Yeon-jin'.
Song Hye Kyo
The fan's level of commitment astounded the 30-year veteran actress. Song Hye Kyo was laughing so hard that she had to wipe a tear from her eye.

"Wow, I bet you viewed the trailer more than two hundred times. Nice.", the host's reply made the crowd laugh even harder.

Song Hye Kyo responded to the pre-question after laughing it all out.

"The answer is 'Yes', and it's plural. There are several sequences I thought I really nailed it. And it's not just my opinion since every cast was struck.", with this comment, the star raised the already heightened anticipation.

An online user who recorded this moment shared the video with a caption, "She smiled freakishly warm at the person who reenacted the scene."
Song Hye Kyo

(Credit = 'Netflix Korea' YouTube, 'seradanpodo' Twitter)

(SBS Star)
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박진호
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.