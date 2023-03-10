[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Fan at 'The Glory' Press Conference Makes Song Hye Kyo Laugh Until Crying

이미지 확대하기

A fan's reenaction of 'The Glory' star Song Hye Kyo's dramatic scene from the Netflix series made Song Hye Kyo burst into laughter to the point of crying.On March 8, Netflix streamed a press conference for The Glory: Part 2's production live on their YouTube channel. Part two of the series will be unveiled today, March 10 (KST).The actors of 'The Glory' and the writer Kim Eun-sook shared various spoilers and behind-the-scene details during the press conference.However, it was one brave audience that marked the highlight of the day."Was there a scene in part two where in the middle of the performance you thought, 'I nailed it'?", a member of the audience asked Song Hye Kyo.The host JaeJae asked the fan, "Do you have any particular scene in mind where you've felt that way about her acting? If you have, would you recreate the scene for us?""Then I'd need everyone's attention, please.", to everyone's surprise, the brave fan readily accepted the offer.After a short moment of delayed embarrassment, the fan exclaimed, "Stop laughing like that!", still fully committed to the performance.The line is from the part two's pre-released teaser, where Song Hye Kyo's character 'Moon Dong-eun' is on the ground and yelling frantically at someone, most likely her opposing character 'Park Yeon-jin'.The fan's level of commitment astounded the 30-year veteran actress. Song Hye Kyo was laughing so hard that she had to wipe a tear from her eye."Wow, I bet you viewed the trailer more than two hundred times. Nice.", the host's reply made the crowd laugh even harder.Song Hye Kyo responded to the pre-question after laughing it all out."The answer is 'Yes', and it's plural. There are several sequences I thought I really nailed it. And it's not just my opinion since every cast was struck.", with this comment, the star raised the already heightened anticipation.An online user who recorded this moment shared the video with a caption, "She smiled freakishly warm at the person who reenacted the scene."(Credit = 'Netflix Korea' YouTube, 'seradanpodo' Twitter)(SBS Star)