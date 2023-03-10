[SBS Star] RM Stresses that He Would Never Leave BTS

이미지 확대하기

RM of K-pop boy group BTS stated he would always stick with the members of his group no matter what happens.In a recent interview with a fashion magazine unveiled on March 9, RM talked about his life as the leader of BTS.There have been many attempts to pin down the secret to BTS' success. However, even if their formula were figured out, it would be hard to emulate."What do you think that helped BTS top the world?", RM said he has been answering this same question for over 10 years, but his answer has changed over time, "To make it easier for you to understand, you can think of the first invasion of 'The Beatles', a successful group in the '60s and '70s. I'm not comparing us with them, but we were also 'new' to the industry like them."After debuting in June 2013, the members of BTS gradually witnessed themselves being more and more recognized, injecting excitement to their lives, but there were definitely some dark days too.RM cautiously confessed that within the fence of K-pop, it is difficult for a lot of K-pop stars to be treated as 'real' adults with their own thoughts on different matters, "In this huge phenomenon, they―we―could be considered as one of those many parts of a machine that could be replaced."The BTS leader explained that it was his group members who he had been with since the young age that he was able to make it this far, then added he was able to learn who he was and how to love himself while being part of BTS.Finally, RM stressed that he would "never leave BTS" regarding the concern that his activities as a soloist would affect group activities.He told the interviewer, "If I do well in my group as well as solo activities, I believe I could become something legendary someday."(Credit= Big Hit Music)(SBS Star)