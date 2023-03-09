[SBS Star] "We Weren't Good at First, but..." JIMIN Confesses He Is His True Self Only with BTS Members

이미지 확대하기

JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS confessed that he can only be his true self when he is with the members of BTS―JIN, SUGA, J-HOPE, RM, V and JUNGKOOK.On March 9, one fashion magazine released an interview of JIMIN that they had with him last year when BTS dropped news that they were holding their first in-person concert in years since the COVID-19 pandemic.The pandemic hit when BTS was at their peak, and the long wait for restrictions to be lifted was painful for BTS, and probably their fans―ARMY―too.Regarding this, JIMIN said, "The past two years have turned out to be almost endless. I'm still young, but for most of my life all I've done is perform on stage. I worked really hard because I wanted to be good at it. I was sad when it was suddenly taken away from me."He carried on telling the interviewer how he felt during the pandemic, "I have limited life experience, and I don't want to overstate things, but it felt like my whole life's work was being negated. It was a time of stagnation. The lack of feedback from a live audience was discouraging. I worked and worked, however, nothing felt quite right. Everything seemed like a rehearsal. It just didn't feel real.""While I was performing for our recent online concerts, I kept thinking, 'Is this right? I'm not sure if I can continue doing this. Is this what we've been working toward?' Of course, I don't consider an online concert to be a practice session, but it still made me come up with these questions in my head.", he added.At the same time though, JIMIN stated that the pandemic also brought him some time to learn about himself, "I was able to think about myself more, like what I liked, what I didn't liked and what my preferences were. I had a plenty of time for reflection. That was a good aspect of the pandemic."He mischievously smiled and exclaimed, "I managed to discover that I'm very lazy! Taking a shower feels like such a chore, so I take off one layer of clothing and walk around for half an hour before shedding another layer!"Since BTS' international popularity was not affected by the pandemic at all, the interviewer was eager to ask JIMIN about the success of BTS, and JIMIN gave his credit to the other guys in the group, "It would've been impossible for me to have come this far without my group members."He continued, "Whether we're dancing, singing or performing, we all influence one another. It make me go, 'Oh, that's pretty awesome. I should try that too.' When there are difficulties, I ask myself, 'What is this team for?', 'What did we start this team for?', being part of BTS helps me refocus."Obviously, it was not an easy journey for the members of BTS from the very start; JIMIN explained, "At first, we had a hard time. We argued a lot. We were just not very used to the work. But I feel fortunate to be part of the group now.", then he added, "It might just be because I'm young, but I find it hard to open up to friends other than my group members. I often feel pretentious with others, and I don't like that. It's nice to have friends by my side who I can be completely honest with."(Credit= Big Hit Music)(SBS Star)