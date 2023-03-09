[SBS Star] Koo Hye Sun Responds to People Telling Her that 'Boys over Flowers' Is Too Cringey

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Koo Hye Sun gave her honest response to people telling her that 'Boys over Flowers' is too cringey.On March 8 episode of MBC's radio star 'Radio Star', Koo Hye Sun made a guest appearance.On this day, the hosts could not leave out talking about Koo Hye Sun's biggest hit 'Boys over Flowers' (2009) when she sat down for a talk with them.They mentioned some scenes from the drama becoming popular memes due to their cringe-worthy aspects, and asked Koo Hye Sun what she thought about that.With laughter, Koo Hye Sun answered, "At that time when the drama was aired, everyone loved it. I don't know why they're all saying this and that about the drama now.""When it was being televised, I was really into my role and the drama itself. So, nothing felt unnatural to me. The story, lines, characters' behavior, and everything else that was going on in 'Boys over Flowers' felt natural to me.", she continued.She laughingly went on, "Didn't everybody scream at the lines like, 'Let me be your honorary firefighter, Keum Jan-di.', 'As long as there are white sails and wind, I can go anywhere I want.' and stuff back then?"The actress added, "I mean, they may sound awkward to me if I watch back the drama today, but it was a really successful drama, wasn't it? I don't get why they're saying things about it now."Afterwards, Koo Hye Sun mentioned one of her most viral memes from 'Boys over Flowers'―a scene where she robotically skis, looking awkwardly-excited.Koo Hye Sun explained that it was in fact her first time to ski in her life, "I had never skied before, but I was supposed to look as if I was enjoying it, so that's why I looked like a smiling robot in that scene."She tilted head to the side and said, "It was Keum Jan-di's first time skiing as well, so I was meant to look like that. I didn't mean to be funny, but it looks like it's making a lot of people laugh. I actually still don't know what's funny about that scene."Koo Hye Sun made debut as a commercial model for computers in 2002; she made acting debut with MBC's sitcom 'Nonstop 5' in 2004.The actress saw her popularity soaring after leading KBS' drama 'Boys over Flowers' as 'Keum Jan-di'.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, KBS Boys over Flowers)(SBS Star)