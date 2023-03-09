[SBS Star] "I Avoided Him at First" Jeon Do-yeon Elaborates on Real Life Relations with Chung Kyung-ho

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actress Jeon Do-yeon praised actor Chung Kyung-ho's whole-hearted manner.On March 6, Jeon Do-yeon had an interview as tvN television series she starred in, 'Crash Course in Romance', has wrapped up on March 5.It was the first time the two actors―Jeon Do-yeon and Chung Kyung-ho―teamed up together in a series. Characters were said to have come to life thanks to the actors' chemistry, which brought success to the show.According to Jeon Do-yeon, Chung Kyung-ho's character 'Choi Chi-yeol' reflects the actor's personality. She claimed that the character shares some similarities with Chung Kyung-ho."They are both warm-hearted people", she explained, "And of that warmth, I started to trust him as a character, and also in real life. My character 'Nam Haeng-seon', began to have belief in Choi Chi-yeol because of his kindness. And her trust advanced into love."The actress commented their actual relations was not so far from the on-screen dynamics, "In real life, I avoided being with Chung Kyung-ho at first because I thought he was being too polite."In the prior interview, Chung Kyung-ho said that "it was an honor" to be working with Jeon Do-yeon."Guess how awkward I must have felt.", mentioning his answer, remarked Jeon Do-yeon, "I was uneasy to the point where I thought to myself, 'God, he's way too polite. It's too much for me.' But eventually, I understood that his kindness is not stemmed from my seniority to him. He wasn't just being polite, it is just who he is.""The realization has built my trust, and naturally my heart just opened, completely unguarded.", she confessed."I think me getting to trust Chung Kyung-ho might have shown throughout my character.", the actress continued, "I didn't want my character affected by real-life Chung Kyung-ho's kind words. I know that when you start to fall for someone's sweet words, it is a sign that you are holding on to them. But at some point, I wanted to believe him. Chung Kyung-ho's kind heart let my guard down.", she calmly explained her thoughts on her connection with Chung Kyung-ho, giving her insights on how it affected their characters' chemistry.(Credit= tvN Crash Course in Romance, 'tvN drama' YouTube)(SBS Star)